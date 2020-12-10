NCHSAA releases first draft of conference realignment

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed the first draft of conference realignment for the school years of 2021-25 on Thursday morning. The draft includes 33 split conferences out of the 61 total proposed conferences, which would be a drastic increase from the 10 split conferences that currently exist.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.
“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process,” she added. “I am also thankful for the hard work of our staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”
Here’s a look at the four proposed conferences that include teams from Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties:
• Conference 42 (split conference): Avery (1A), Draughn (1A), Mitchell (1A), Mountain Heritage (1A), Madison (2A), Owen (2A), Patton (2A), West Caldwell (2A)
• Conference 45 (all 2A): Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln
• Conference 51 (all 3A): East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell
• Conference 52 (split conference): Ashe County (3A), Freedom (3A), Hibriten (3A), Alexander Central (4A), South Caldwell (4A), Watauga (4A)
The deadline for schools to submit concerns or suggested changes to the first draft of conference realignment is Jan. 8, while the second draft will be released on Jan. 14. Appeals to the second draft will be accepted until Jan. 21, with the third draft set to be revealed on Feb. 4.
Appeals to the third draft will be accepted until Feb. 10, and the NCHSAA will vote on a final draft in March of next year. Schools will begin play in their new conferences starting in August 2021.
