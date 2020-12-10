NCHSAA releases first draft of conference realignment

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed the first draft of conference realignment for the school years of 2021-25 on Thursday morning. The draft includes 33 split conferences out of the 61 total proposed conferences, which would be a drastic increase from the 10 split conferences that currently exist.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.

“I am grateful for the commitment and input of the Realignment Committee to faithfully represent the membership in their respective regions during this process,” she added. “I am also thankful for the hard work of our staff members who diligently worked to meet the established deadlines, while continuing to service the other needs of the membership.”

Here’s a look at the four proposed conferences that include teams from Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties:

