NCHSAA releases brackets for state volleyball playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the brackets for the state volleyball playoffs on Thursday, with six teams from the Hickory Daily Record's coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties making the cut.

Saturday's first-round matchups for those six teams, complete with seeds, records and start times, are listed below. Look for a full preview of these matchups, along with other matchups involving teams in local conferences, in Saturday's edition of the HDR.

2A WEST

No. 17 Bandys (18-6) at No. 16 R-S Central (17-8), Saturday at 2 p.m.

No. 24 Providence Grove (12-10) at No. 9 Maiden (17-8), Saturday at 4 p.m.

3A WEST

No. 19 North Bumcombe (14-5) at No. 14 Hickory (13-9), Saturday at noon

No. 23 Ledford (11-10) at No. 10 Fred T. Foard (22-3), Saturday at 2 p.m.

No. 28 St. Stephens (7-15) at No. 5 Central Davidson (20-6), Saturday at 2 p.m.

4A WEST

No. 19 Mallard Creek (15-9) at No. 14 Alexander Central (15-3), Saturday at 2 p.m.