NCHSAA implementing mask mandate for volleyball players

CHAPEL HILL — Volleyball players will be required to wear face masks when the regular season begins, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said Thursday in an email to its member schools. The announcement came one day after the NCHSAA announced it would keep the number of spectators allowed at athletic events at 25 for indoor contests and 100 for outdoor competitions.
There was also no change imposed this week in the amount of athletes, coaches and workers that will be allowed at athletic events. Meanwhile, schools must meet the mask mandate no later than Monday, which is the earliest date NCHSAA volleyball teams can start playing regular-season contests.
The NCHSAA had previously required athletes to wear masks at all times unless they were actively engaged in physical activity, but the new requirement applies to all athletes, coaches and support staff. Anyone taking part in indoor skill development workouts in any sport must also wear a mask.
“We believe that this is a necessary and safe step to control the spread of COVID-19 in our programs,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in the email, citing recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
"A student with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face mask during competition will need medical documentation from a physician licensed to practice medicine, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant," she added.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen also weighed in on the matter during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
"Something like volleyball, where there is space between players, but volleyball as you know is played indoors, we already recommend that the athletes wear a face covering if it can be tolerated," said Cohen. "I support wearing face coverings when at all possible, particularly for something like volleyball where you are indoors."
The NCHSAA also said this week it has received “several reports” of volleyball teams being quarantined, which will force changes to scheduling for volleyball’s regular season.
