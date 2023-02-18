CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets for the state basketball playoffs on Saturday night, with 16 varsity teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties being selected to participate. Eight boys teams and eight girls teams from the area are set to take part in opening-round contests on Tuesday, with the second round scheduled for Thursday and the third round slated for next Saturday.

Listed below are the first-round pairings involving area teams.

2A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 30 West Stanly (13-13) at No. 3 West Caldwell (24-2)

No. 22 East Surry (12-12) at No. 11 Maiden (22-4)

No. 18 Newton-Conover (15-12) at No. 15 Trinity (20-7)

2A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 20 Reidsville (12-11) at No. 13 Newton-Conover (23-4)

No. 27 Maiden (12-14) at No. 6 T.W. Andrews (20-4)

No. 32 Bandys (11-14) at No. 1 Randleman (24-1)

3A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 31 Pisgah (8-16) at No. 2 Hickory (26-1)

No. 25 Hibriten (10-16) at No. 8 Southern Guilford (22-5)

No. 32 St. Stephens (11-14) at No. 1 Central Cabarrus (26-0)

3A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 30 Fred T. Foard (11-14) at No. 3 Hibriten (22-4)

No. 23 St. Stephens (19-8) at No. 10 Stuart Cramer (22-5)

No. 25 Hickory (14-11) at No. 8 Parkwood (21-5)

4A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 25 Sun Valley (15-11) at No. 8 Alexander Central (18-7)

No. 32 South Caldwell (13-14) at No. 1 Myers Park (22-4)

4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 20 Cox Mill (15-10) at No. 13 Alexander Central (19-7)