NCHSAA announces playoff pairings for high school basketball
NCHSAA announces playoff pairings for high school basketball

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the playoff pairings for the high school basketball playoffs on Sunday, with the first round set to take place on Tuesday. Below are the matchups involving teams from area conferences (South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A).

Look for a full preview of each contest in Tuesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 9 Newton-Conover (14-0) at No. 8 Pisgah (12-1)  

No. 12 North Davidson (11-2) at Bunker Hill (10-0)  

No. 11 East Lincoln (9-4) at No. 6 Shelby (14-0) 

No. 14 Patton (8-5) at No. 3 Salisbury (13-1)

3A

No. 16 North Buncombe (11-3) at No. 1 Freedom (9-0) 

No. 12 Hickory (8-2) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (11-2) 

No. 13 Alexander Central (11-3) at No. 4 Ashbrook (12-1) 

4A

No. 15 West Forsyth (10-3) at No. 2 South Caldwell (6-6) 

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A

No. 13 West Caldwell (7-2) at No. 4 Ashe County (10-3)

No. 14 Forbush (9-3) at No. 3 North Lincoln (12-2)

No. 11 East Lincoln (11-3) at No. 6 North Davidson (12-0)

No. 10 Shelby (13-1) at No. 7 Patton (8-0)

3A

No. 14 North Buncombe (10-4) at No. 3 Hickory (9-1)

