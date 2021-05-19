Mustangs snap Bandys' 4-game winning streak

Isaac Armstrong drew a leadoff walk, and as leadoff walks are wont to do, it came back to haunt Spencer and the Trojans. The next batter, Garrett Michel, took Spencer deep to right field and the two-run blast put the Mustangs in front to stay 3-1.

Although Bandys closed the gap to 3-2 in the fourth inning on a shot down the left-field line off the bat of Nolan Jones, that was the final hit of the night for the Trojans. Indicative of the Trojans’ struggles at the plate were 12 strikeouts by East Lincoln pitching. Eight of the nine spots in the Bandys lineup had at least one strikeout in the scorebook.

“At times we had good approaches, and at other times we tried to do a little too much,” Porter said. “Guys really want to win, so at times they press a little too much and tried to do a little too much.”

The lack of timely hitting especially hurt Bandys in the third inning when the Trojans loaded the bases and failed to score. Fisher struck out three Trojans batters with runners in scoring position in that frame alone. Half of the eight Bandys runners stranded were in scoring position at the end of an inning.

“Bases loaded and no outs and you don’t get anything out of that, that’s a tough one to come back from,” said Porter. “If we put the ball in play there, we at least get something.”