Mustangs snap Bandys' 4-game winning streak

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team won the home run derby on Tuesday night two dingers to one, but East Lincoln won the ballgame on the Trojans’ home diamond by the final score of 8-2.
The Mustangs, ranked second among North Carolina’s 2A teams, remain undefeated and on top of the South Fork 2A Conference at 7-0. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Trojans, who are now 4-3.
“That’s a good team, well-coached. They do what they’re supposed to do on the field, hit with two strikes,” said Bandys coach Frank Porter. “So, it makes it tough. They keep the pressure on you, that’s for sure.”
The Mustangs had runners on in every inning, although the Trojans claimed a 1-0 lead when Bandys leadoff hitter Terick Bumgarner jumped all over the first pitch he saw from East Lincoln starter Jordan Fisher in the bottom of the first. Bumgarner hit a high towering shot over the fence in the left-field power alley.
Nevertheless, that was the Trojans' only advantage on the scoreboard for the entire game.
East Lincoln loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning on back-to-back hits by Joshua Stephens and Trey Spees and a hit batsman. But Bandys starter Cade Spencer surrendered only one run and that came on a wild pitch.
But tied at 1-all, the Mustangs claimed the lead for good in their next at-bat.
Isaac Armstrong drew a leadoff walk, and as leadoff walks are wont to do, it came back to haunt Spencer and the Trojans. The next batter, Garrett Michel, took Spencer deep to right field and the two-run blast put the Mustangs in front to stay 3-1.
Although Bandys closed the gap to 3-2 in the fourth inning on a shot down the left-field line off the bat of Nolan Jones, that was the final hit of the night for the Trojans. Indicative of the Trojans’ struggles at the plate were 12 strikeouts by East Lincoln pitching. Eight of the nine spots in the Bandys lineup had at least one strikeout in the scorebook.
“At times we had good approaches, and at other times we tried to do a little too much,” Porter said. “Guys really want to win, so at times they press a little too much and tried to do a little too much.”
The lack of timely hitting especially hurt Bandys in the third inning when the Trojans loaded the bases and failed to score. Fisher struck out three Trojans batters with runners in scoring position in that frame alone. Half of the eight Bandys runners stranded were in scoring position at the end of an inning.
“Bases loaded and no outs and you don’t get anything out of that, that’s a tough one to come back from,” said Porter. “If we put the ball in play there, we at least get something.”
The Mustangs broke the game open in the fifth inning with three runs off Bandys reliever Trey Shearer, and they added two more in the sixth.
Fisher started and went 4 2/3 innings for East Lincoln to get the win. He allowed both Bandys runs and all three hits. He struck out eight, walked five and hit a batter. Armstrong finished in relief for the Mustangs and fanned four without a free pass.
Michel’s round-tripper was the lone extra-base hit out of 10 total safeties for the Mustangs. Michel also had a single. Armstrong and Stephens had two hits each as well.
Spencer was tagged with the loss for Bandys. He struck out three walked four, hit a batter and allowed three hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Shearer worked 1 1/3 innings and was charged with six hits and five runs. Freshman Alex Robinson worked two innings, striking out three and walking one while allowing one hit.
“There are things to work on. This group works really hard in practice and does everything we ask them to,” Porter said. “I have no doubt we’ll have a couple of good practices and have a good game on Friday.”
The same two squads tangle again on Friday at East Lincoln.
East Lincoln: 012 032 0 – 8 10 1
Bandys: 100 100 0 – 2 3 2
WP: Jordan Fisher
LP: Cade Spencer