The third time was almost the charm for the St. Stephens girls basketball team against East Lincoln earlier this month, when the Indians became one of just three opponents to only lose to the Mustangs by single digits during the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament championship game at North Iredell High School.

On Saturday night, the league rivals met for the fourth time this season, this time in the third round of the 3A state playoffs and this time on the Mustangs’ home court. And this time East Lincoln showed why it is unbeaten, taking an early lead and never relinquishing it on the way to a 55-33 victory.

“The five that start are really tough,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of East Lincoln’s starting five, which includes seniors Ginny Overbay and Madison Self, sophomore Hailey McFadden and freshmen Emma Montanari and Kiara Anderson. “They’re big, they’re physical, they’re quick, and then after that they can bring in three, four, five other people that are just as physical and they’re just as good.

“They’re just a really deep, really good basketball team, and you’ve really got to try to limit their runs if you can,” he added. “And we tried to do that, but they played really good defense ... and then they shot the ball really well. They played awesome tonight, give them a lot of credit. They played well on both sides of the ball and they’re gonna be a tough out in this tournament.”

Second-seeded East Lincoln (30-0) scored the game’s first eight points on a putback from Montanari, a layup from McFadden, another basket from Montanari and a left-wing jumper from Overbay. The 23rd-seeded Indians responded with six consecutive points on a basket from Kennedy Blevins and back-to-back jumpers from Molli Harris and Allie Reid, but that was as close as the visitors would get the rest of the night.

The Mustangs scored 19 of the next 22 points before a jumper from Reid rolled in midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 27-11. Montanari answered with her third 3-pointer of the contest, and while St. Stephens (21-9) added a free throw and a jumper from Harris before halftime, the Indians trailed 32-14 at the break.

After being held to four points in the opening half, McFadden went to work for East Lincoln early in the third quarter, registering a putback, two layups and a foul shot in just over two minutes before Montanari nailed her fourth of five triples to cap a 10-2 run. A Harris layup stopped the spurt, but by the end of the third quarter the Mustangs enjoyed a 49-22 advantage.

The Indians outscored the Mustangs 11-6 in the final quarter, with nine of the points coming from Blevins, who finished with a team-high 15. Harris added 13 points for St. Stephens, which lost for only the fifth time since the beginning of January — including four losses at the hands of East Lincoln — and fell just short of making its first state quarterfinal appearance since 1988.

“We’ve had some ups and downs and the last kind of month or so we’ve really picked it up and we’ve progressed and really started to buy in and started to jell more,” said Bennett. “We started to become more of a team and started to believe in each other, and you could see it on the court. We just competed really, really well with each other for the last month or so and I thought we were a pretty tough team by the end of the season.”

Montanari finished with a game-high 20 points, while McFadden had 11 and Overbay and Anderson scored nine apiece for East Lincoln, which hosts 14th-seeded Freedom (15-12) in Tuesday’s regional semifinal round. The Patriots knocked off sixth-seeded Oak Grove 49-48 on Saturday.

Notes: With Saturday’s victory, East Lincoln set the program record for wins in a season. The Mustangs were previously 29-0 in 1973, when they won their only state championship.... The lone senior on St. Stephens’ roster is Kennedy Moulton, with Bennett saying after the game that “I’m excited to get back out there with this group because I know what we’re capable of and I know they love playing basketball and they’re excited to get back out there too. I think the future’s bright and hopefully we can make another good run next year.”