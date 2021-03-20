Mustangs escape Bandys with unbeaten record intact

CATAWBA — The Bandys football team gave the South Fork 2A Conference’s first-place squad all it could handle, taking an early lead and keeping things close throughout. The Trojans even had a chance for a game-winning drive in the final minute, but were ultimately unable to topple unbeaten East Lincoln, falling 24-20 on Friday night at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in South Fork 2A play, while Bandys dropped to 1-3 in both. However, the Trojans held East Lincoln well below its season averages — the Mustangs entered Friday’s contest averaging 36.3 points, 398.7 total yards and 207 rushing yards per game, but finished with 24 points, 253 total yards and 100 rushing yards against Bandys.

The Trojans’ Jason Barnes, who picked up his first career head coaching victory in a 52-8 rout of Lincolnton last week, lauded the efforts of his group against the state’s sixth-ranked 2A team.

“The effort was there, it was there more than anything. I’m super proud of our guys,” said Barnes. “It’s just you’ve got a good ball team that we’re playing against and they’re gonna do some things that make you think a little bit ... and that’s what it boiled down to, a few mistakes. Overall, our kids played hard, and I can’t be more proud of them.