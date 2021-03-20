Mustangs escape Bandys with unbeaten record intact

CATAWBA — The Bandys football team gave the South Fork 2A Conference’s first-place squad all it could handle, taking an early lead and keeping things close throughout. The Trojans even had a chance for a game-winning drive in the final minute, but were ultimately unable to topple unbeaten East Lincoln, falling 24-20 on Friday night at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in South Fork 2A play, while Bandys dropped to 1-3 in both. However, the Trojans held East Lincoln well below its season averages — the Mustangs entered Friday’s contest averaging 36.3 points, 398.7 total yards and 207 rushing yards per game, but finished with 24 points, 253 total yards and 100 rushing yards against Bandys.
The Trojans’ Jason Barnes, who picked up his first career head coaching victory in a 52-8 rout of Lincolnton last week, lauded the efforts of his group against the state’s sixth-ranked 2A team.
“The effort was there, it was there more than anything. I’m super proud of our guys,” said Barnes. “It’s just you’ve got a good ball team that we’re playing against and they’re gonna do some things that make you think a little bit ... and that’s what it boiled down to, a few mistakes. Overall, our kids played hard, and I can’t be more proud of them.
“(Our defense) flew around and I thought for the biggest part our guys did their jobs, but at the same time East Lincoln’s got some wrinkles in their offense that exploit some things and you can’t cover everything all the time,” he added. “I wish you could, if you did that you’d have to play about 14, 15 guys against East Lincoln. Our guys I thought did pretty well overall, there’s some times where we didn’t tackle like we should have and really other than just a few mistakes, just not tackling is probably the key to deciding this ballgame.”
Bandys got a 20-yard run from Isaiah Gilchrist on the first play from scrimmage, but fumbled the ball away two plays later. The Trojans bowed their necks on defense, though, forcing East Lincoln to punt following a three-and-out. After the teams exchanged punts on their ensuing possessions, Bandys put together the first scoring drive of the night, moving the ball 60 yards in six plays and crossing the goal line on a 29-yard run from Parker DeHart with just under two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Neftaly Rivera tacked on the extra point to give the Trojans a 7-0 advantage.
East Lincoln again had to punt on its next possession, but the Trojans fumbled the ball right back to the visitors a few plays later. Blake Bradford recovered it at the Mustangs’ 38-yard line, but East Lincoln again failed to do anything with its golden opportunity, punting the ball right back to Bandys, which was also forced to punt.
The Mustangs finally got their big-play offense going despite back-to-back false start penalties and an incompletion to begin their next series. Facing second-and-20 from his own 24, East Lincoln’s Paulie Menegay took the handoff from quarterback Tyler Mizzell and broke several tackles on his way to a 39-yard scamper. On the next play, Mizzell found a wide open Lucas McConnell for a 27-yard touchdown pass, and after Jaxon Sellers added the extra point, the score was tied at 7-all with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter.
East Lincoln struck again before halftime. After successfully executing a fake punt earlier in the half, Bandys’ Parker Styborski had his punt attempt blocked, but decided to pick up the carom and try to run with it. However, the Mustangs’ Trent Smith took the ball away and returned it all the way to the Trojans’ 15. Following an incompletion on first down, Menegay took one right up the gut for a 15-yard TD run and a 14-7 lead with 29.4 seconds to go.
Sellers quickly made it 17-7 in favor of the Mustangs two minutes into the third quarter, drilling a 27-yard field goal to push the margin to two scores. However, following a kickoff return that gave it possession at midfield, Bandys embarked on a lengthy scoring drive that included passes of 15 and 18 yards from Trey Shearer to Dylan Thompson and ended with a 9-yard TD run from Gilchrist on the 12th play of the series.
East Lincoln chewed up several minutes on its next drive as well, holding the ball from the 4:02 mark of the third quarter until the 11:11 mark of the fourth. Despite facing third-and-21 following a pair of holding penalties earlier in the drive, the Mustangs were able to score on a 37-yard hookup from Mizzell to McConnell, with Sellers successfully converting his third extra point of the contest to make it 24-14.
Nevertheless, Bandys showed some life late. After forcing East Lincoln to punt with under three minutes to play, the Trojans moved the ball 69 yards in six plays. Shearer completed 3 of 4 passes for 59 yards on the drive, finding DeHart for connections of 13 and 37 before hitting Styborski across the middle for a 9-yard scoring strike with 1:19 left. Although the extra point was unsuccessful, Bandys still had a chance with all three timeouts at its disposal.
After recovering the subsequent onside kick, East Lincoln went three-and-out and again had to punt in the game’s final minute. Styborski called for a fair catch with 35.9 seconds remaining, giving Bandys possession at its own 28. Following an incompletion on first down and a 12-yard pass to DeHart on second down, Shearer took a deep shot that was intercepted by the Mustangs’ Markell Howell with 13.7 seconds remaining, allowing East Lincoln to run the clock out and escape with a hard-fought victory.
“Overall, offensively we’re young. I know that we’ve got some senior leadership on that offensive line and I’m so proud of them, but at the same time it’s almost like we’re learning new X’s and O’s here and the timing’s still not there for us,” said Barnes, whose Bandys squad gained 14 first downs as compared to four for East Lincoln but also turned the ball over several times. “But when it happens — and it’s gonna happen — when it does, I’m telling you right now I see nothing but great things not only from Trey but from everyone else. We’ve got a few receivers and a few running backs that can really do some great things.”
Bandys’ Gilchrist was the game’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 76 yards, while Shearer completed 9 of 18 passes for 119 yards but also threw two interceptions — one was deflected and the other was the desperation heave at the end of the game. DeHart was the game’s leading receiver with five catches for 74 yards.
East Lincoln received nine carries for 56 yards from Menegay, while Mizzell completed 8 of 19 passes for 153 yards. His top target was McConnell with three receptions for 73 yards, with Austin Smith adding two catches for 65 yards.
“These guys, they do mean a lot to me,” said Barnes of Bandys’ seniors, who were honored prior to the contest. “And I always want to see these guys go and do bigger and better things. Success isn’t always what some people think it is, sometimes success is having a family or holding that job or going to the next level and playing or maybe going into the military. But I always love seeing those guys do bigger and better things, so I’m just super proud of them and I know that they’re gonna do great things.”
Bandys visits West Lincoln next Friday, while East Lincoln hosts Maiden.
East Lincoln: 00 14 03 07 — 24
Bandys: 07 00 07 06 — 20
First Quarter
B — Parker DeHart 29-yard run (Neftaly Rivera kick), 1:54
Second Quarter
EL — Lucas McConnell 27-yard pass from Tyler Mizzell (Jaxon Sellers kick), 7:12
EL — Paulie Menegay 15-yard run (Sellers kick), :29
Third Quarter
EL — Sellers 27-yard field goal, 10:00
B — Isaiah Gilchrist 9-yard run (Rivera kick), 4:02
Fourth Quarter
EL — McConnell 37-yard pass from Mizzell (Sellers kick), 11:11
B — Parker Styborski 9-yard pass from Trey Shearer (kick failed), 1:19
Team Stats
First Downs: East Lincoln 4, Bandys 14
Rushes-yards: East Lincoln 28-100, Bandys 44-166
Comp-Att-Int: East Lincoln 8-19-0, Bandys 9-18-2
Passing yards: East Lincoln 153, Bandys 119
Fumbles-Lost: East Lincoln 2-0, Bandys 6-3
Penalties-yards: East Lincoln 8-65, Bandys 5-43
Individual Stats
RUSHING — East Lincoln: Paulie Menegay 9-56 and 1 TD, Jadon Kennedy 8-34, Lucas McConnell 4-8, Markell Clark 3-7, Team 1-(-1), Tyler Mizzell 3-(-4). Bandys — Isaiah Gilchrist 18-76 and 1 TD, Parker DeHart 8-57 and 1 TD, Trey Shearer 11-18, Nolan Jones 2-9, Jackson Spicer 4-5, Parker Styborski 1-1.
PASSING — East Lincoln: Mizzell 8-19-0 for 153 yards and 2 TDs. Bandys — Shearer 9-18-2 for 119 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — East Lincoln: McConnell 3-73 and 2 TDs, Austin Smith 2-65, Askan Johnson 1-9, Clark 2-6. Bandys — DeHart 5-74, Dylan Thompson 2-33, Styborski 1-9, Spicer 1-3.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.