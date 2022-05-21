Mustangs end St. Stephens’ playoff run in regional semifinals

The St. Stephens baseball team was held to a single run for the seventh time in 2022 during Friday night’s 3A state playoff fourth-round game against visiting East Lincoln. And for the seventh time in such contests, the Indians suffered a loss.

The Mustangs, who ended the season tied with St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, defeated the Indians 4-1 at Harry F. Frye Field. East Lincoln is now 20-6 and will next battle top-seeded South Rowan (26-4) — a 7-3 winner over the Western Foothills 3A regular-season champion, fifth-seeded North Lincoln, in the fourth round — in a best-of-three series to determine the West Regional champion.

On the other side, St. Stephens ends the season at 23-7.

“Any time you get to the fourth round you know your season’s been a pretty good one, whether you end it in the fourth round or whether you continue,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “And I’ve been fortunate enough to be here a couple times, but for two years in a row we’ve been one of the final eight teams left. It’s a testament to our seniors, it’s a testament to our program, it’s a testament to the legacy that they’re leaving behind.”

Eleventh-seeded East Lincoln scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Garrett Michel walked with one out before moving to second on Gavin Houser’s single up the middle. Then Trey Spees delivered an RBI double into the left-field gap to make it 1-0 before Evan Matile singled with two outs to plate two more runs.

Tenth-seeded St. Stephens looked to answer in the bottom of the first. Elec Marvin doubled on the first pitch of the frame before Peyton Young walked. However, East Lincoln’s Carson Dahle struck out the next three batters to escape the jam.

The Indians also put a leadoff man on in the third when Chip Hendren singled down the left-field line, but a popup and a double play ended their threat. They stranded two runners in the fourth as well before finally cracking the scoreboard in the fifth.

Josh Barkley walked to lead off the fifth before being replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Logan Laws. Laws advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Hendren, then stole third before scoring on Marvin’s sacrifice fly to right.

Nevertheless, the Mustangs got that run right back in their next at-bat. Houser singled to left with two outs, plating Mike Ross to restore East Lincoln’s three-run lead.

St. Stephens did put two more runners on, with Justin Skewes singling to left with one out in the sixth and Luke Young reaching on a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the seventh. But neither opportunity turned into additional runs for the Indians, as East Lincoln’s Dahle completed a dazzling complete-game performance during which he allowed a single run on four hits with six strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman.

The sophomore right-hander threw 108 pitches for the Mustangs, who received two hits apiece from Houser and Spees to go with one each from Matile and Ross. Michel drew four walks including one intentional pass.

After allowing three runs in the opening inning, St. Stephens’ Peyton Young lasted six innings. He gave up four runs on six hits with four strikeouts, the four walks to Michel and two hit batsman before giving way to Josh Barkley, who pitched a scoreless seventh.

At the plate, St. Stephens received one hit apiece from Marvin, Hendren, Skewes and Silas Isenhour.

“We just were missing that one hit,” said Bowman. “If we could have gotten that one hit in a couple innings here or there, I think that’s a different ballgame. I don’t want to take anything away from Dahle, he pitched a great ballgame, he was in the zone all night, he competed. And I won’t take anything away from their hitters, they had a great first inning. But I can’t speak enough about Peyton Young just competing. He didn’t have his best stuff but we always talk about giving us a chance and that’s what he did, he gave us a chance and I’m just proud of this team.”

Bowman said he thanked his senior class after the game for all that those seven players have done for the Indians’ baseball program.

“We talk about what kind of legacy you want to leave behind,” said Bowman. “I hope people around the St. Stephens baseball community understand how lucky they are to have them.”

East Lincoln;300;001;0;—;4;6;0

St. Stephens;000;010;0;—;1;4;1

WP: Carson Dahle

LP: Peyton Young

