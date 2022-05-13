Mount Pleasant eliminates Trojans from baseball playoffs

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team put together a memorable season in 2022, winning 21 games while capturing the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s regular season and tournament championships. The Trojans continued their success in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs, knocking off Shelby for the program’s first postseason win since 2013.

Nevertheless, visiting Mount Pleasant was too much for the Trojans in Round 2 of the postseason on Thursday night at One River Stadium. The 25th-seeded Tigers edged ninth-seeded Bandys 4-3 and will look to win their third consecutive road playoff game when they travel to top-seeded Randleman in Tuesday’s round-of-16.

Randleman (27-1) defeated 16th-seeded East Gaston 11-0 in five innings on Thursday, while Mount Pleasant improved to 12-10 following its fifth win in a row. Meanwhile, Bandys saw its own five-game winning streak come to an end as it ended the season at 21-8.

“It was a great season,” said Bandys coach Frank Porter, who was disappointed with the loss but proud of his team’s overall campaign. “We won 21 games, won the conference tournament, won the conference outright. It’s a hard thing to do, that’s not easy. They expected to do it and I expected them to, but they don’t know how hard that is, that’s a really hard thing to do.

“We’ve only done that here a handful of times in the last 20 years, so it’s not an easy thing to do and I was very proud of them,” he added. “We’re losing four key spots (seniors Parker DeHart, Parker Styborski, Zach Barnett and Terick Bumgarner), but we have a lot of young guys to fill in as well.”

Following a scoreless opening inning, the Tigers scored three times in the top of the second. Brennan Williams and Jack Pruitt earned back-to-back walks with one out before Broc Overcash loaded the bases with a bloop single to center. Then an RBI groundout to first from Alex Bulger made it 1-0 before Josh Gadd plated two runs with a double into the right-field gap.

Bandys got a run back thanks to an RBI double from Dominic Robinson with one out in the bottom of the second, with Colby Edwards scoring from second but Logan Williams being thrown out at the plate while trying to score from first after reaching on a base hit. The next batter struck out, leaving the Trojans with a two-run deficit.

Mount Pleasant quickly responded in the third when Colton Scott doubled into the right-field gap on the first pitch of the inning and crossed the plate on a one-out single to right from Caleb Darbutt. The score remained 4-1 in favor of the Tigers until the fifth.

After Bandys’ Nolan Jones took four straight balls to begin the fifth, Styborski ripped a single past the third baseman before Barnett cracked a double over the center fielder’s head to plate two runs. However, the Trojans were unable to draw closer as three of the next four batters were retired — Cade Spencer walked with one out — to leave Mount Pleasant clinging to a one-run lead.

From there, the Trojans went down 1-2-3 in the sixth and only put one runner on in the seventh against relief pitcher Gavin Norris. Bumgarner reached on a two-out throwing error before a strikeout brought Bandys’ season to an end.

“It seemed like our leadoff guy was doing a good job of getting on, we just had a hard time moving them around and getting them in,” said Porter. “Sometimes this season our MO has been we don’t start until two outs, and then sometimes like tonight we were getting the leadoff guy on, just not putting hits together after that. So it’s frustrating, but they battled hard. That’s a much better team (Mount Pleasant) than their record showed.”

Bandys outhit Mount Pleasant 7-6, but left nine runners on base. Tigers starter Bryson Wright tossed six innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts and four walks to earn the win, while Norris notched the save after striking out two of the four batters he faced in the seventh.

“The pitchers threw strikes, they worked fast and they battled hard,” said Porter of Mount Pleasant. “They made a couple defensive mistakes but not many, and they really impressed me at the plate. They didn’t get a ton of hits, but they stayed behind the ball and didn’t try to do too much with it, just hit it where it was pitched.”

On the other side, Spencer got off to a shaky start for Bandys on the mound as he went to a three-ball count against five of the first six batters he faced. However, he settled down to provide the Trojans with 4 2/3 innings of four-run (three earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks before giving way to Styborski, who pitched the rest of the game.

“Our pitchers did fine,” said Porter. “Obviously Cade usually hits his spots a little bit better but they’re kids, he’s jacked up and missing spots a little bit, but regardless we should have scored more than three runs. I was pretty happy with the pitchers, the way Cade battled and then Styborski came in and got a lot of big outs. We just couldn’t move those runners around.”

Mount Pleasant’s Scott was the only player with two hits, while Dylan Coln, Darbutt, Overcash and Gadd had one apiece. As for Bandys, it received one hit each from DeHart, Jones, Styborski, Barnett, Spencer, Williams and Robinson.

Mount Pleasant;031;000;0;—;4;6;2

Bandys;010;020;0;—;3;7;1

WP: Bryson Wright

LP: Cade Spencer

Sv: Gavin Norris

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

