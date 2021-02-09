MORE OF THE SAME: Newton-Conover girls dominate Knights, earn another double-digit win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Geddes scored 16 points in all, including 10 in the first half. Loftin also scored 16 points — 14 after halftime — to go with 14 from Fox, who was a force on the offensive boards with four putbacks in the contest. Additionally, Woods had a strong performance with seven points.

“Emma’s just getting better and better, confidence and court time is what she needs,” said White of her junior center. “I guess fortunately and unfortunately for her she’s played behind Chyna Cornwell for a couple years and so her time is now, and she’s taking advantage of it.”

Leak was the high scorer for Lake Norman Charter with six points, with six others combining for the remaining 15. The Knights didn’t register consecutive baskets until the fourth quarter, when they scored 12 of their 21 total points.

“Grace Loftin just does everything you need,” said White of the Red Devils’ senior captain, who was saddled with foul trouble in the opening half before returning to the court for most of the second half. “... She’s the one that pushes us when we need it, she’s the one that doesn’t accept less than what we can give, and when things are not going too well she’s going to step in and say something about it.