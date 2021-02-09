MORE OF THE SAME: Newton-Conover girls dominate Knights, earn another double-digit win

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team is used to winning games by sizable margins. Most of the Red Devils’ victories during last season’s state championship run were of the runaway variety, and they have won all but one contest by double digits this year as well.
Newton-Conover’s latest emphatic victory took place on Tuesday evening against Lake Norman Charter. Led by the trio of Cassidy Geddes, Grace Loftin and Emma Fox, the Red Devils defeated the visiting Knights 58-21 to earn their 32nd straight win since a loss to Hickory in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Dec. 30, 2019.
“Cassidy usually draws our best offensive opponent, and it was no different tonight,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of her sophomore point guard, who was integral on both offense and defense. “She was playing No. 2 (Jade Taylor) because she’s been the one sort of making them go lately, and I think she neutralized that, even when she was playing her down in the paint.
“Cassidy’s just so active on defense, I think that’s the strongest part of her game. People don’t see that because a lot of times they don’t watch defense,” she continued. “But if you think about it, she runs our offense, she gets us in the offense, she’s a scoring threat for us, she gets the toughest defensive draw we’ve got, so you can’t say can’t enough about that.”
Newton-Conover (11-0, 11-0 South Fork 2A Conference) put together a game-high 15-0 run in the opening quarter before scoring nine straight at one point in the second period. The Red Devils also had spurts of 7-0 and 6-0 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
After Lake Norman Charter (7-4, 7-4) started the scoring with a right-wing jumper from Brooklin Leak, the Red Devils scored the next 15 points. Loftin converted a pair of free throws to even things at 2-all, then Geddes threw a bounce pass to Fox for an uncontested layup to give Newton-Conover a lead it would hold for the rest of the evening.
Geddes then entered the scoring column for the first time with a three-point play, while a Hannah Watkins layup and a Mia Powell jumper extended the run. Fox and Geddes capped the 15-0 spurt with back-to-back baskets, and while a 3-pointer from the Knights’ Kristy Seifert accounted for the final points of the first quarter, the hosts held a 15-5 advantage heading into the second period.
Newton-Conover led 32-5 at halftime after holding Lake Norman Charter scoreless in the second quarter, and it was 43-9 through three periods. In the final frame, the Red Devils put the finishing touches on a 37-point triumph that handed the Knights their first loss in five road games this season.
“It starts with a few key people,” said White of her team’s defense. “Our two guards up front, Jalya Woods and Mia Powell. They broke into the starting lineup ... and they’ve stepped up.”
Geddes scored 16 points in all, including 10 in the first half. Loftin also scored 16 points — 14 after halftime — to go with 14 from Fox, who was a force on the offensive boards with four putbacks in the contest. Additionally, Woods had a strong performance with seven points.
“Emma’s just getting better and better, confidence and court time is what she needs,” said White of her junior center. “I guess fortunately and unfortunately for her she’s played behind Chyna Cornwell for a couple years and so her time is now, and she’s taking advantage of it.”
Leak was the high scorer for Lake Norman Charter with six points, with six others combining for the remaining 15. The Knights didn’t register consecutive baskets until the fourth quarter, when they scored 12 of their 21 total points.
“Grace Loftin just does everything you need,” said White of the Red Devils’ senior captain, who was saddled with foul trouble in the opening half before returning to the court for most of the second half. “... She’s the one that pushes us when we need it, she’s the one that doesn’t accept less than what we can give, and when things are not going too well she’s going to step in and say something about it.
“She’s probably leading the conference in double-doubles, and sometimes it’s a quiet double-double,” she added. “She’s a workhorse, and I’d take about a hundred of her.”
Newton-Conover is at North Lincoln on Friday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Lincolnton.
Lake Norman Charter: 05 00 04 12 — 21
Newton-Conover: 15 17 11 15 — 58
Lake Norman Charter — Brooklin Leak 6, Caroline Donaldson 4, Kristy Seifert 3, Kyleah Cox 2, Alese Kerr 2, Jade Taylor 2, Julia Zelando 2.
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 16, Grace Loftin 16, Emma Fox 14, Jayla Woods 7, Hannah Watkins 3, Mia Powell 2.
