Monday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Late Game Scores
3 p.m. game, girls first round: No. 5 Newton-Conover 50, No. 4 St. Stephens 45

4:30 p.m. game, boys first round: No. 4 Hickory 48, No. 5 Maiden 36

6 p.m. game, girls first round: No. 1 South Caldwell 45, No. 8 Bunker Hill 41

7:30 p.m. game, boys first round: No. 1 South Caldwell 61, No. 8 Newton-Conover 44

Note: Look for a full recap of the aforementioned games in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com late Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Schedule

Girls consolation semifinals: Maiden vs. Hickory, 9 a.m.; Bunker Hill vs. St. Stephens, noon

Boys consolation semifinals: Bunker Hill vs. Fred T. Foard, 10:30 a.m.; Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 1:30 p.m.

Girls championship semifinals: Fred T. Foard vs. Alexander Central, 3 p.m.; Newton-Conover vs. South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Boys championship semifinals: Alexander Central vs. St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.; Hickory vs. South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

