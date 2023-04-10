Monday's Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic scores
No. 7 Newton-Conover 7, No. 2 Fred T. Foard 3
No. 3 St. Stephens 5, No. 6 West Lincoln 1
No. 1 Hickory 8, No. 8 Hibriten 0
No. 4 Alexander Central 15, No. 5 Bunker Hill 5 (six innings)
Tuesday's schedule (all games at Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds):
Consolation Bracket
Fred T. Foard vs. Hibriten, 11 a.m.
Bunker Hill vs. West Lincoln, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinal Round
Newton-Conover vs. St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Hickory vs. Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.