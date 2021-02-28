Mistakes cost Red Tornadoes in loss to McDowell

Following an incompletion by quarterback Nick Everhart on the opening play from scrimmage, Hickory’s Turbo Richard scampered 22 yards on the first touch of his high school career. Two plays later, Dontae Baker ripped off an 18-yard run to set the Red Tornadoes up with first-and-goal from the Titans’ 32-yard line. But three plays later Everhart was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by McDowell at its own 39.

Although the Titans went three-and-out, Hickory did the same. The Red Tornadoes’ Ben Boston was forced to punt from his own end zone and several McDowell players broke through, with Jacob Pearson — who also recovered the earlier fumble — getting a hand on the ball, which ended up at the Hickory 18. It didn’t take long for the visitors to punch it in, as they found the end zone a few plays later on a 6-yard touchdown run from Seth Baird in the final minute of the opening quarter.

McDowell still led 7-0 at halftime, and added to its advantage late in the third quarter. After Hickory was forced to punt midway through the period, the Titans moved the ball 75 yards in 10 plays with Baird finding pay dirt yet again, this time from 11 yards out.