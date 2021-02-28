Mistakes cost Red Tornadoes in loss to McDowell

The opening week of the high school football season is always an exciting time, particularly when athletes have had to wait six months longer than usual to take the field. That was certainly the case on Saturday evening at Frank Barger Stadium, where the Hickory Red Tornadoes hosted the McDowell Titans in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference clash.
Things appeared to be going Hickory’s way early, as it won the opening coin toss and embarked on a seven-play drive that advanced the ball into McDowell territory. However, the drive ended due to a lost fumble, the first of several major mistakes by the Red Tornadoes in what turned out to be a 21-7 loss to the Titans.
McDowell, which had been 0-3 against Hickory since joining the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in 2017, is now 1-0 both overall and in league play as it prepares to host St. Stephens next Friday. Meanwhile, Hickory is 0-1 in both after dropping its seventh consecutive season opener, and will look to rebound when it visits Freedom next Friday.
“We made too many mistakes. It was the worst offensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hickory coach Russell Stone said. “... We just blew too many assignments, so we weren’t good mentally or physically. The defense kept us in it in the first half and in the second half they just couldn’t go, but all of this is because the offense would not support them.”
Following an incompletion by quarterback Nick Everhart on the opening play from scrimmage, Hickory’s Turbo Richard scampered 22 yards on the first touch of his high school career. Two plays later, Dontae Baker ripped off an 18-yard run to set the Red Tornadoes up with first-and-goal from the Titans’ 32-yard line. But three plays later Everhart was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by McDowell at its own 39.
Although the Titans went three-and-out, Hickory did the same. The Red Tornadoes’ Ben Boston was forced to punt from his own end zone and several McDowell players broke through, with Jacob Pearson — who also recovered the earlier fumble — getting a hand on the ball, which ended up at the Hickory 18. It didn’t take long for the visitors to punch it in, as they found the end zone a few plays later on a 6-yard touchdown run from Seth Baird in the final minute of the opening quarter.
McDowell still led 7-0 at halftime, and added to its advantage late in the third quarter. After Hickory was forced to punt midway through the period, the Titans moved the ball 75 yards in 10 plays with Baird finding pay dirt yet again, this time from 11 yards out.
After McDowell’s Riley Moore intercepted a pass and returned it across midfield on the next to last play of the third quarter, McDowell struck again less than a minute-and-a-half into the fourth. This time it was Quantavian Moore — who led all ball carriers with 17 attempts for 50 yards — taking it across the goal line from 1 yard out.
Trailing 21-0, Hickory attempted to mount a late-game comeback. Keagan Covington returned the ensuing kickoff to the McDowell 32, where 15 more yards were tacked on due to a personal foul penalty. Shortly thereafter, Everhart scored on a 14-yard keeper that came on fourth-and-seven with 8:11 remaining in the contest.
McDowell fumbled the ball on the subsequent kickoff, and Hickory was able to recover. The Red Tornadoes went backward, though, losing 3 yards on a rushing attempt and 15 yards due to a personal foul after the play before two straight incompletions forced them to punt with around seven minutes left.
McDowell maintained possession for over five minutes and turned the ball over on downs at the Hickory 5 with 1:46 remaining. Everhart was able to find Rico Walker for a 56-yard completion on third-and-11, and he also hooked up with Mason Chambers for a 28-yard gain. However, it was ultimately too little, too late for the Red Tornadoes as the clock ran out before they could finish their drive.
“I want to see them hustle to the line of scrimmage, I want to see them with a sense of urgency, I want to see them support their teammates better,” said Stone of what he wants to see from his team leading up to its next game. “In other words, I just want to see a team instead of 35 guys out here in a uniform, which I kind of saw tonight. And again that’s a reflection on me, but we weren’t together to overcome our mistakes.”
The Titans gained 245 yards on 56 plays, while Hickory ran 40 plays for 192 yards. Everhart completed 8 of 21 passes for 137 yards, including three passes to Walker for 69 yards and four to Baker for 40. The Red Tornadoes’ leading rusher was Richard, who carried five times for 23 yards.
As for McDowell, its leading receiver was Moore with 96 yards on three receptions. Quarterback Gabe Marsh completed 6 of 12 passes for 133 yards, and the Titans recorded 14 first downs as compared to five for Hickory.
Although the Titans lost both of their fumbles, Hickory fumbled the ball four times, recovering three of them. But the Red Tornadoes also committed nine penalties for 95 yards, including four personal foul infractions.
“Congratulations to them, they did what they had to do to beat us,” said Stone of McDowell. “... But this whole thing is about getting back to work and just knowing their assignments, getting the quarterback not to lock in on one guy. So if we can do those things, we’ll be a lot better. It was a game we did get to play, but we’re really disappointed in our effort.”
McDowell: 07 00 07 07 – 21
Hickory: 00 00 00 07 – 07
First Quarter
M – Seth Baird 6-yard run (Baird kick), :51
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
M – Baird 11-yard run (Baird kick), :53
Fourth Quarter
M – Quantavian Moore 1-yard run (Baird kick), 10:33
H – Nick Everhart 14-yard run (Ben Boston kick), 8:11
Team Stats
First Downs: McDowell 14, Hickory 5
Rushes-yards: McDowell 44-112, Hickory 19-55
Comp-Att-Int: McDowell 6-12-0, Hickory 8-21-1
Passing yards: McDowell 133, Hickory 137
Fumbles-Lost: McDowell 2-2, Hickory 4-1
Penalties-yards: McDowell 4-45, Hickory 9-95 (4 personal foul penalties)
Individual Stats
RUSHING – McDowell: Quantavian Moore 17-50 and 1 TD, Seth Baird 3-41 and 2 TDs, Blake Boswell 8-22, Jesse Barrier 3-9, Jacob Pearson 2-5, Gabe Marsh 11-(-15). Hickory: Turbo Richard 5-23, Dontae Baker 2-15, Nick Everhart 10-13 and 1 TD (scored Hickory’s only TD on a 14-yard run with 8:11 remaining in 4th, but McDowell was up 21-0 at that point), Izaiah Harris 2-4.
PASSING — McDowell: Marsh 6-12-0 for 133 yards. Hickory: Everhart 8-21-1 for 137 yards.
RECEIVING — McDowell: Riley Moore 3-96, Jeremiah Ellis 1-22, Bryson Effler 1-9, Pearson 1-6. Hickory: Rico Walker 3-69, Baker 4-40, Mason Chambers 1-28.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.