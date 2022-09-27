Mejia, Red Devils end Bandys' unbeaten run

NEWTON — Newton-Conover head boys soccer coach Carlos Arias has been waiting for his team to play a complete match this season. His patience was rewarded at the right time in a match to determine first place in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC).

The Red Devils overwhelmed visiting Bandys with five goals over the first 13 minutes of the match and left Gurley Stadium with a 5-1 win Monday night.

“Finally,” said Arias before the first question was posed during the postgame interview. “We haven't put up an 80-minute game yet, until now. I think this is what you will see the rest of the season. When we can get going, we can score, and I think that's what we did.”

Ranked seventh in the 2A West Region entering Monday’s match, Newton-Conover improved to 7-3-1 overall and 5-0 in the CVAC to take over the conference lead. Facing Bandys, which entered ranked fifth, Arias said his team took the rankings as a challenge.

“So, it's almost like, OK let's see who’s the best in our conference right now,” Arias reflected. “So, the boys took it that way and they had a chip on their shoulders. Having ‘Chucho’ helps.”

Arias was referring to Jesus Mejia, who scored the final four goals of the run, the last three coming in successive minutes.

After a corner kick in the second minute resulted in an own goal, the Red Devils continued to pressure the Trojans. In the sixth minute, Thomas Gaviria developed the play across the midfield stripe before turning downfield along the right side. He fed the ball ahead to Chris Ramirez, who sent a cross to Mejia in the arc at the top of the box, from where the forward clad in neon green shoes whistled the ball into the net.

In the 11th minute, Mejia was found on a run up the center of the box, from where he had a wide-open net for the score. He nearly collected another goal on the next wave up the pitch, but a shot clanged off the post. However, in the 12th minute, Jared Deniz lifted a long free kick from the Newton-Conover side of the midfield stripe. The ball descended to Mejia, whose quick feet worked around several defenders before pumping in the goal.

Mejia’s final goal came in the 13th minute, as a short left-to-right cross from Deniz set up the rolling shot that tucked inside the right post.

“He's amazing,” Arias said. “He was getting double teamed, triple teamed, at times, but he can just play. I told these kids, we can pass with anyone; it's finishing that we've had problems with, and I think we did that tonight.”

For Bandys (10-0, 4-1 CVAC), the opening stretch nearly equaled the number of goals allowed in the previous 10 matches. In winning the first 10 contests, the Trojans had outscored opponents 71-7.

Trojans coach Ric Lester said that while the adversity at the start was tough, he’s confident it won’t define his team.

“They will respond next game,” Lester said. “But, this game, we’re just going to have to take it. There's nothing wrong with losing; it’s how you respond after you lose, and I think we'll be OK.”

Bandys finished the scoring in the 14th minute as Kage Hefner and Jacob Bandel worked a play up the middle of the Red Devils' end before Bandel was able to put together a quick-footed shot on net.

The Trojans' best stretch came in the opening minutes of the second half, highlighted by a pair of corner kick opportunities. In the 46th minute, CJ Schronce’s corner found Bandel for a shot that was deflected. A second corner followed involving the duo, with Bandel’s header going wide right. In the 52nd minute, Bandel set up Josh Ramirez on a break, but the shot was taken by Dax Shannon.

Unofficially, Newton-Conover outshot the Trojans 25-13, with a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Bandys moved into second place, just ahead of West Caldwell, which is 3-1 in league contests. The Trojans will travel to Lenoir to take on the Warriors on Wednesday.

“I expect another tough game,” Lester said of the match, in which Bandys will hope to rebound. “Yeah, maybe even another punch in the mouth, and that's fine, too. My plan for this team is for everybody to play as one. We're playing as one. I never thought we would go undefeated. Never for a second, there's just too many good, talented teams in our division.”

Newton-Conover returns home Wednesday to host Bunker Hill.

“If they would just play their game,” Arias said of his team looking ahead, “they could be very, very good this year. We have a lot of talent and we can move the ball, and that's one of the greatest things we do.”