Medley’s big night helps Hickory rally past St. Stephens

Big-time players make big-time plays, and both teams made plenty of big plays during Thursday night’s football game between Hickory and visiting St. Stephens. The squads combined for 70 points, 953 yards of offense and 31 first downs in another classic meeting between the crosstown rivals.

The Red Tornadoes ultimately had the last laugh, scoring 35 unanswered points to turn a 13-point deficit into a 22-point lead. The Indians stopped the run with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but fell by a 42-28 final at Frank Barger Stadium.

Hickory junior wide receiver Dashawn Medley had a hand in 297 of the Red Tornadoes’ 512 yards, hauling in four catches for 219 yards and three TDs to go with two carries for 78 yards and a score.

“He’s special,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said of Medley. “The good thing is we’ve got him back another year. Having a kid like that on your team, at any point in time he can get it and take it wherever he wants to go with it, so I’m glad he’s playing for us.”

Sophomore running back Isaiah Lackey added 125 yards on 17 carries for the Red Tornadoes, while fellow 10th grader Brady Stober completed 6 of 12 passes for 228 yards and three TDs in the opening half before leaving with an injury.

“It’s really hard to celebrate a win after all the injuries we had tonight, probably lost our quarterback (Stober) for the season or at least four weeks because he’s got a broken collarbone, and then our starting center and ‘Mike’ linebacker (Henry Stewart), we just got him back two weeks ago and now he’s got an ankle, possible Achilles injury, so we’re just really banged up right now again,” said Glass. “So right when we start getting healthy we start getting banged up again and we’re patching away and patching away and putting kids here and moving them there and doing whatever we could to try to make things work. And our kids have done a great job responding to it, we’re lucky to be 4-2 right now honestly.”

On the other side, St. Stephens received 219 total yards from sophomore Brycen Gaither, including 30 carries for 209 yards and two TDs. Senior quarterback Peyton Young added 218 total yards on 9-of-17 passing for 135 yards and 12 carries for 83 yards and two scores. The duo had a hand in 437 of the Indians’ 441 yards, with Gaither briefly replacing Young under center in the third quarter due to an injury that he returned from later in the period.

St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman praised Gaither’s “grit,” pointing out that “he works hard in the weight room, he wants to be great.”

“He does the things every day to be great, he’s got a good football mind,” added Lowman. “He reached a point tonight where he said, ‘Feed me, give me the ball,’ and I’m gonna listen to that a lot of times. You don’t see a lot of sophomores lead a team, and he’s got that in him.”

Following a 48-yard pass from Stober to Medley on the first play from scrimmage, Hickory’s QB was intercepted by St. Stephens’ Dayton Anderson in the end zone on the next play. A 59-yard run from Gaither flipped the field for the Indians (3-3, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference), who scored three plays later on a 21-yard scamper from Young.

After the Red Tornadoes (4-2, 2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Indians’ 25-yard line on their second possession, the teams exchanged punts before St. Stephens put together another scoring drive. This one also took four plays and ended with a 55-yard TD burst from Gaither that made it 14-0 with 11:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Two plays later, Hickory found the end zone for the first time on a 63-yard end around from Medley. Three plays after that, St. Stephens restored its two-score lead on an 80-yard run from Young, although the subsequent extra point failed due to an errant snap, leaving the Indians’ lead at 20-7 with 9:14 left in the opening half.

By the time halftime arrived, the Red Tornadoes enjoyed a 28-20 advantage. A six-play, 73-yard drive was capped by a 53-yard TD pass from Stober to Medley at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter before Hickory’s Rico Walker recovered a St. Stephens fumble at the Indians’ 20 and the Red Tornadoes found pay dirt on a 20-yard TD pass from Stober to Tayshawn Wright on fourth-and-10 with just over five minutes to play in the period. Following a St. Stephens punt moments later, Stober connected with Medley for a 70-yard catch-and-run that accounted for the halftime score.

After moving the ball to the Red Tornadoes’ 35 to start the third quarter, St. Stephens failed to convert a fourth-and-14, which gave possession back to the hosts. Lackey rumbled for 9 and 8 yards on the first two plays of the drive before junior Turner Wood — who took over for an injured Stober in the second half — fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Medley for a 35-20 Hickory lead.

A three-and-out by St. Stephens allowed the Red Tornadoes to put together another scoring drive, which was capped by a 6-yard TD run from Ellis Chappell with 2:25 remaining in the third period. The Indians responded with their first score since the second quarter on a 2-yard run from Gaither and the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Gaither to Anderson with 9:33 to play in the fourth. However, after forcing Hickory to punt and driving to the Red Tornadoes’ 3, a fumbled pitch backed St. Stephens up 14 yards and the Indians ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the 12.

From there, Hickory kept the ball on the ground and ran out the remaining 4:33 for its fourth win in the last five games.

“We played great as a team, that’s a team game, that’s a team win,” said Medley of his big night. “I can’t do none of this without my O-line, without my quarterback, I can’t do none of it. I just got the ball in open space and made plays. We played well as a team, offense and defense. I just love playing with my team, I love the people in that locker room, I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

Medley was the game’s leading receiver, while Hickory’s JaMarion Hewitt had one catch for 28 yards, Wright had the 20-yard TD reception and Jamien Little had one catch for 9 yards. Meanwhile, St. Stephens’ leading receiver was Anderson with 89 yards on five catches.

“One thing that I put lot into is competitive excellence — just compete, be in the moment, play the next play,” said Lowman. “We talked about that a lot. And I’m just proud of them for the way the roller coaster went in that game with the ups and the downs and we got behind and just to fight back when we got behind, through some injuries and different things, just the toughness of our guys. I’m really proud of them.”

Hickory will look to extend its winning to streak to three games when it visits North Iredell next Friday, while St. Stephens hosts a North Lincoln squad that earned its first win of the season on Thursday but has suffered three losses of seven points or less.

NOTES: After the game, Hickory coach Joe Glass called Turner Wood “the most resilient kid I know.” He said that although he hated to see Stober get hurt, “it’ll be fun to see him (Wood) back out there” after he began the season as the Red Tornadoes’ backup quarterback and one of their starting linebackers.... During Wednesday’s JV game at St. Stephens, Hickory defeated the Indians by a 50-8 final behind four touchdown passes from Maddox McRee, three of which went to Brett Rowland. Tylar Johnson added two TDs for the Red Tornadoes, while Jamir Norwood returned a fumble 40 yards for a score and Carter Toney returned an interception 20 yards for a TD. Hickory moved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while St. Stephens dropped to 2-4 and 0-3.

HICKORY 42, ST. STEPHENS 28

St. Stephens; 07;13;00;08;—;28

Hickory;00;28;14;00;—;42

First Quarter

SS — Peyton Young 21-yard run (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 9:43

Second Quarter

SS — Brycen Gaither 55-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 11:50

H — Dashawn Medley 63-yard run (Josh Tyree kick), 10:53

SS — Young 80-yard run (kick failed), 9:14

H — Medley 53-yard pass from Brady Stober (Tyree kick), 5:44

H — Tayshawn Wright 20-yard pass from Stober (Tyree kick), 5:04

H — Medley 70-yard pass from Stober (Tyree kick), 1:15

Third Quarter

H — Medley 48-yard pass from Turner Wood (Tyree kick), 7:24

H — Ellis Chappell 6-yard run (Tyree kick), 2:25

Fourth Quarter

SS — Gaither 2-yard run (Dayton Anderson pass from Gaither), 9:33

Team Stats

First Downs: St. Stephens 20, Hickory 11

Rushes-yards: St. Stephens 46-295, Hickory 31-236

Comp-Att-Int: St. Stephens 10-19-0, Hickory 7-14-1

Passing yards: St. Stephens 146, Hickory 276

Fumbles-Lost: St. Stephens 2-1, Hickory 2-0

Penalties-yards: St. Stephens 5-45, Hickory 7-80

Individual Stats

RUSHING — St. Stephens: Brycen Gaither 30-209 and 2 TDs, Peyton Young 12-83 and 2 TDs, Nahshon Martin 1-4, Ty McLauchlin 3-(-1). Hickory: Isaiah Lackey 17-125, Dashawn Medley 2-78 and 1 TD, Ellis Chappell 4-30 and 1 TD, Turner Wood 4-13, Brady Stober 1-(-4), Team 3-(-6).

PASSING — St. Stephens: Young 9-17-0 for 135 yards, Gaither 1-2-0 for 11 yards. Hickory: Stober 6-12-1 for 228 yards and 3 TDs, Wood 1-2-0 for 48 yards and 1 TD.

RECEIVING — St. Stephens: Dayton Anderson 5-89, Noah Gscheidmeier 2-25, Michael Watkins 1-21, McLauchlin 1-12, Gaither 1-(-1). Hickory: Medley 4-219 and 3 TDs, JaMarion Hewitt 1-28, Tayshawn Wright 1-20 and 1 TD, Jamien Little 1-9.