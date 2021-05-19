McDowell defeats St. Stephens in matchup of Northwestern 3A/4A's top teams

Through its first five games of the 2021 high school baseball season, St. Stephens outscored opponents by an average of 7.6 runs per game, capturing all but one win by at least nine runs. But the Indians ran into the top 4A team in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, McDowell, on Tuesday night at home, falling by a 5-3 final after blowing a pair of one-run leads.
The Indians and Titans are now tied for first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A at 5-1 in league play. St. Stephens is also 5-1 overall, while McDowell is 6-1.
“I felt like the different was their pitchers really got after us,” St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman said. “They made some pitches when they needed to, they made that big two-strike pitch when they needed to and got out of an inning.
“I felt like they really competed well,” he added of McDowell. “Take nothing away from them, they’re a very well-coached team and they showed that tonight. We played well, I thought we competed. We just hit a lot of hard-hit balls and just kept hitting it right at them, and their balls found the gaps.”
After Indians starting pitcher Gavin Marley retired McDowell in order in the top of the first inning, he led off the bottom half of the frame with a walk. James Tate followed with a groundout that moved courtesy runner Brendan Abbey to second, while a two-out double from Silas Isenhour allowed Abbey to cross the plate with the game’s first run.
The Titans responded with two runs in the second, with Ethan Hamm walking on four pitches to start the inning before stealing second. Although Marley struck out the next two batters, Cyrus Black was hit by a pitch before Ethan Hensley tied the score with an RBI double to left-center.
After hitting Logan Duncan and walking Dusty Revis to force in another run, Marley gave way to left-handed reliever Josh Barkley. Barkley fell behind 3-0 against Chapel Matson, but ultimately got him to fly out to right, leaving the score at 2-1 in favor of the visitors.
St. Stephens knotted things at 2-all in the third on a two-out wild pitch that scored Marley, who had singled with one out before moving to second on a base hit from Tate and advancing to third on a fielding error that allowed Julien Peissel to reach first. However, McDowell’s Matson was able to escape further damage with an inning-ending strikeout.
The Indians regained the lead in the fourth after Peyton Young reached on a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI groundout from Jacob Boger, but the Titans tied the game at 3-all on an RBI fielder’s choice from Lewis in the following inning. McDowell then jumped out in front in the sixth on an RBI single from Matson and a sacrifice fly to right from Three Young.
St. Stephens put runners on in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Indians were unable to pull any closer as they suffered their first loss since March 2020. Young led St. Stephens with two hits, while Marley, Tate and Isenhour registered one apiece.
On the other side, McDowell received two hits each from Duncan and Matson and one apiece from Hensley, Revis, Ben Barnes and Three Young. Matson was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of three-run (two earned), four-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk, while Revis earned a two-inning save during which he gave up one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
St. Stephens’ Marley, Barkley and Peyton Young combined for eight strikeouts and four walks on the mound. Barkley took the loss after 4 1/3 innings of three-run, seven-hit ball.
“I talked to the guys about staying tough, staying the path, what we’ve worked on, what we’ve talked about,” said Bowman of what he told his group after the contest. “I felt like what we did in that last inning where we got a runner on, we had a chance, we had the tying run at the plate. I said, ‘Just give us a chance,’ and that’s what they’ve done all year.
“In practice these guys compete every day and they want to make the school proud, they want to make the community proud,” he continued. “... I hope they see that they can compete with the best in this conference.”
St. Stephens visits Alexander Central on Friday, while the Titans are at Watauga.
McDowell: 020 012 0 – 5 8 1
St. Stephens: 101 100 X – 3 5 0