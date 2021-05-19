McDowell defeats St. Stephens in matchup of Northwestern 3A/4A's top teams

The Titans responded with two runs in the second, with Ethan Hamm walking on four pitches to start the inning before stealing second. Although Marley struck out the next two batters, Cyrus Black was hit by a pitch before Ethan Hensley tied the score with an RBI double to left-center.

After hitting Logan Duncan and walking Dusty Revis to force in another run, Marley gave way to left-handed reliever Josh Barkley. Barkley fell behind 3-0 against Chapel Matson, but ultimately got him to fly out to right, leaving the score at 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

St. Stephens knotted things at 2-all in the third on a two-out wild pitch that scored Marley, who had singled with one out before moving to second on a base hit from Tate and advancing to third on a fielding error that allowed Julien Peissel to reach first. However, McDowell’s Matson was able to escape further damage with an inning-ending strikeout.

The Indians regained the lead in the fourth after Peyton Young reached on a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI groundout from Jacob Boger, but the Titans tied the game at 3-all on an RBI fielder’s choice from Lewis in the following inning. McDowell then jumped out in front in the sixth on an RBI single from Matson and a sacrifice fly to right from Three Young.