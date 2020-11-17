McDowell beats Cougars in season-opening match

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central volleyball team hosted McDowell in both teams' season opener on Monday night, but it was the visiting Titans who emerged victorious. The Cougars won the first two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-23 before dropping three consecutive sets by tallies of 25-10, 25-16 and 15-10.

Alexander Central (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 10 kills from Gracie Harrington, while Layna West had eight kills and three aces to go with six kills and one ace from Brianna Abernathy. Setters Bryanna Payne and Emily Brown contributed 24 and 11 assists, respectively, and the Cougars registered 101 digs as a team with defensive standouts including Harrington, Payne, Kara Gryder and Ashlyn Merritt.

On the other side, McDowell (1-0, 1-0) won its first season opener since a three-set victory over Avery County to begin the 2016-17 season. The Titans will look to make it two wins in a row when they visit Watauga on Wednesday.

As for the Cougars, they host St. Stephens on Wednesday.