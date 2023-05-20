TAYLORSVILLE — The visiting Marvin Ridge softball team scored in each of the first four innings and added an additional run in the top of the seventh during Friday night’s 4A state playoff fourth-round game against Alexander Central. The Cougars managed three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mavericks’ early onslaught at Central Park.

Third-seeded Marvin Ridge (22-3) moved to 7-1 on the road in 2023, and the long ball was a big reason for the Mavericks’ success on Friday. Ella Tracy, Riya Patel, Anna McGowan and Elizabeth Capper all homered for Marvin Ridge, which led 1-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after the second, 7-0 after the third and 9-0 after the fourth.

The Mavericks outhit the second-seeded Cougars (21-5) 11-6 behind two hits apiece from Patel, McGowan and Capper and one hit each from Tracy, Lexi Kirby, Addison Studney, Anna Phifer and Taylor Erb. Patel led Marvin Ridge with three RBIs, while McGowan knocked in two runs and Tracy scored three runs.

Alexander Central got two hits from Ava Chapman and one hit each from Lainey Russell, Mcartney Harrington, Kenzie Church and Kirstyn Herman. Church knocked in two runs and Harrington recorded the remaining RBI for the Cougars, with Chapman, Russell and Harrington each scoring a run.

All three hits for Alexander Central were doubles, while Marvin Ridge had two other extra-base hits in addition to the four home runs. Studney registered a triple and McGowan tallied a double.

Phifer tossed a complete game for the Mavericks, giving up three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. She threw 109 pitches (67 strikes) and only had one error committed behind her, while Alexander Central’s defense made three errors.

Laney Wike started for the Cougars and lasted 1 2/3 innings, while Macy Law pitched two innings and Zalee Brown tossed the final 3 1/3 innings. The trio of Alexander Central pitchers combined for three strikeouts and three walks, and two of the runs scored by Marvin Ridge were unearned.

Wike and Law each threw 40 pitches, while Brown tossed 39. Twenty-five of Wike’s pitches were for strikes, 22 of Law’s pitches were for strikes and 27 of Brown’s pitches were for strikes.

Alexander Central had won seven consecutive games prior to Friday’s loss, averaging 13.1 runs per contest. The Cougars defeated 31st-seeded T.C. Roberson 11-3 in the opening round of the playoffs, 15th-seeded South Mecklenburg 2-0 in the second round and 10th-seeded South Caldwell 9-5 in the third round.

Marvin Ridge is 12-1 in its last 13 games, with its only loss coming by a 5-4 final against Weddington on May 2. The Mavericks are averaging 10.7 runs per game during that stretch.

For the season, the Mavericks have outscored opponents 248-95. The Southern Carolina 4A Conference champions will face top-seeded Hickory Ridge (24-2) in the best-of-three West Regional championship series after the Ragin’ Bulls defeated fourth-seeded Northwest Guilford 2-1 on Friday.

Despite being eliminated on Friday, Alexander Central outscored opponents 234-66, was 13-3 at home and tied South Caldwell for first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season standings before winning the league tournament. Furthermore, the Cougars are expected to return their entire team in 2024 due to having no seniors on their roster.

In five seasons under head coach Kylie Hamby, Alexander Central is 86-19. The Cougars reached the 3A state title series in 2021 before falling in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs both last year and this year.

MARVIN RIDGE 10, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 3

Marvin Ridge;142;200;1;—;10;11;1

Alexander Central;000;300;0;—;3;6;3

WP: Anna Phifer (18-3)

LP: Laney Wike (14-5)