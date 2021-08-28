MAKING A STATEMENT: Culliver, Maiden dominate another opponent, cruise past Watauga

MAIDEN — While it was a clear evening, the Maiden High Blue Devils brought the storm Friday night in their nonconference football game against Watauga. It appeared in quick lightning strikes early followed by the thunder of the line play on both sides of the ball, and the Blue Devils deluged the Pioneers 47-0.
It was the second week in a row that Maiden has routed an opponent to open the season. Combined with the season-opening win against Fred T. Foard, the Blue Devils have outscored their two opponents 103-0. Both games concluded under a running clock, instituted after the scoring margin reaches the 42-point threshold.
“I didn’t expect it to be like that,” said Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne. “But it was a testament to our kids and how hard they work.”
The victory also was a reversal of fortune for the Pioneers. Watauga (1-1) opened the regular season last week by pummeling T.C. Roberson 33-0. The margin of the defeat was the largest by Watauga since South Caldwell hung a 55-15 rout on the Pioneers in October 2012.
Given the routs each had in their openers, Friday night’s contest held high promise for a tight one between conference champions from last spring. Watauga had won the Northwestern Foothills 3A/4A Conference, while Maiden took the South Fork 2A. However, with the Blue Devils as the aggressors from the start, the game’s result was determined quickly.
Chris Culliver took the opening kickoff and was quick to hit a seam set against the Pioneer for an 88-yard return for a touchdown. With what was expected to be a closer game, Culliver, who didn’t expect to get a chance to return a kick, said the play set the tone.
“It definitely gave us a lot of energy,” Culliver said.
Playing without starting quarterback Carlton Horine for the second week, it appeared the Pioneers would ride the legs of halfback Will Curtis. In response to Culliver’s return, Curtis picked up 31 of the team’s 38 yards to take the Pioneers to the Maiden 27-yard line. However, a bad handoff exchange cost Watauga 8 yards and a sack on fourth down cost the Pioneers 8 more and the ball.
The opening burst turned out to be the highlight of the night for Watauga, as Maiden’s defensive line consistently won the line-of-scrimmage battle. After the initial 38 yards, Maiden held the Pioneers to 90 yards on the ground — 45 of those on a last-gasp drive to end the first half — and 105 for the game. Of the 44 plays ran by Watauga, 19 of them had zero or negative yards.
Following the turnover on downs, Culliver provided more lightning. He got behind a Pioneers safety, then had to wait for a pass from Ethan Rhodes for a 49-yard score. A 2-point conversion run by Ben Gibbs made it 14-0.
The nightmare first quarter continued for Watauga, as a mishandled snap on a punt set the Blue Devils up on the 10. Gibbs scored on the first play to increase the lead to 21-0 after Carson Foard’s point-after kick.
Culliver felt that the quick scores and the humid weather put the Pioneers back on their heels.
“They’re not used to being in the heat,” said Culliver. “So, we kind of wore them out in this heat.”
Watauga lost quarterback Levi Temple on the next series, turning to Wyatt Keller, who completed his first pass to Lucas McIver for 15 yards. It turned out to be the Pioneers' lone completion of the game.
With the Pioneers' offense subdued, behind the stout offensive line the Blue Devils turned to running the clock and did so at will.
Setting up on its 14 after a punt, Maiden allowed the legs of Gibbs and Culliver and the arm of Rhodes to do much of the work on a 13-play, 86-yard drive. Gibbs rushed for 28 yards on the drive, and Culliver took a catch-and-run for 16 and added five more on an end around. Rhodes competed a pair of passes to Jacob Sigmon for 31. After swallowing 7:48 of the clock, Rhodes’ keeper from the 4 sewed up the drive with 1:08 left in the half.
“Our offensive and defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Byrne. ”We talk about mindset and attitude, and we’ve got to win it in the trenches. They (Pioneers) have got some big guys up front and they are bigger than us. We’ve got some small guys on the offensive and defensive lines. It’s all about playing with heart. They play with heart and attitude.”
Dru McClough, who plays center and nose guard for the Blue Devils, echoed the words of his head coach. Despite being a smaller team, he said the Blue Devils have gained a don’t-back-down attitude against larger opponents.
“Supposedly, they (the Pioneers) were more physical than us, so we had to match their physicality,” said McClough. “We had a scrimmage two weeks ago against West Forsyth. They are a bigger 4A school, but we dominated them the same way we did tonight. We came out and played with our heart.”
Maiden’s first drive of the second half was a repeat of the concluding scene of the first. With Gibbs picking up 35 of the 81 yards during the march, the Blue Devils consumed almost six more minutes and achieved pay dirt on a 6-yard pass from Rhodes to Alec Hall.
The Blue Devils finished the third quarter with the second scoring pass of the game from Rhodes to Culliver from the 10. Jalen Robinson’s first carry of the game provided the final margin, as he scampered 25 yards across the goal line.
Led by Gibbs’ 150 yards on 16 carries, the Blue Devils cranked out 248 yards on the ground. With time to throw, Rhodes was efficient in the passing game, going 10-of-13 for 153 yards. Culliver was Rhodes’ main target with five receptions for 87 yards.
Maiden hits the road for the first time next Friday with a game at St. Stephens. Watauga returns home to host Mitchell.
Watauga;00;00;00;00;—;00
Maiden;21;07;12;07;—;47
First Quarter
M — Chris Culliver 88-yard kickoff return (kick blocked), 11:47
M — Culliver 49-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Ben Gibbs run), 4:58
M — Gibbs 10-yard run (Carson Foard kick), 2:39
Second Quarter
M — Rhodes 4-yard run (Foard kick), 1:08
Third Quarter
M — Alec Hall 6-yard pass from Rhodes (kick blocked), 3:16
M — Culliver 10-yard pass from Rhodes (pass failed), :25.7
Fourth Quarter
M — Jalen Robinson 25-yard run (Foard kick), 5:38
Team Stats
First Downs: Watauga 7, Maiden 18
Rushes-yards: Watauga 35-90, Maiden 34-248
Comp-Att-Int: Watauga 1-9-1, Maiden 10-13-0
Passing yards: Watauga 15, Maiden 153
Fumbles-Lost: Watauga 2-0, Maiden 0-0
Penalties-yards: Watauga 3-11, Maiden 3-30
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Watauga: Will Curtis 16-84, Trey Thompson 7-20, Colin Phelps 4-(-22), Wyatt Keller 3-9, Levi Temple 3-(-7), Lucas McIver 1-9, Orlando Leon 1-(-3). Maiden: Ben Gibbs 16-150 and 1 TD, Ethan Rhodes 6-17 and 1 TD, Cameron Gore 4-31, Korbyn Lawing 3-21, Jalen Robinson 2-34 and 1 TD, Chris Culliver 1-5, Team 2-(-10).
PASSING — Watauga: Keller 1-8-1 for 15 yards, Temple 0-1-1. Maiden: Rhodes 10-13-0 for 153 yards and 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Watauga: McIver 1-15. Maiden: Culliver 5-87 and 2 TDs, Jacob Sigmon 2-31, Alex Hall 2-20 and 1 TD, Lawing 1-15.