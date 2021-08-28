MAKING A STATEMENT: Culliver, Maiden dominate another opponent, cruise past Watauga

Culliver felt that the quick scores and the humid weather put the Pioneers back on their heels.

“They’re not used to being in the heat,” said Culliver. “So, we kind of wore them out in this heat.”

Watauga lost quarterback Levi Temple on the next series, turning to Wyatt Keller, who completed his first pass to Lucas McIver for 15 yards. It turned out to be the Pioneers' lone completion of the game.

With the Pioneers' offense subdued, behind the stout offensive line the Blue Devils turned to running the clock and did so at will.

Setting up on its 14 after a punt, Maiden allowed the legs of Gibbs and Culliver and the arm of Rhodes to do much of the work on a 13-play, 86-yard drive. Gibbs rushed for 28 yards on the drive, and Culliver took a catch-and-run for 16 and added five more on an end around. Rhodes competed a pair of passes to Jacob Sigmon for 31. After swallowing 7:48 of the clock, Rhodes’ keeper from the 4 sewed up the drive with 1:08 left in the half.