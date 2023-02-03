Maiden senior Wesley Thompson signed his national letter of intent this week to play football at Wingate University after graduation. Seated, from left, are his brother Grant, his father Jimmy, Wesley and his mother Charlotte. Standing is Maiden football coach Will Byrne.
Maiden's Thompson signs with Wingate for football
