Maiden senior quarterback Wesley Thompson, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season. Thompson completed 14 of 24 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 47-13 win over Newton-Conover.
Just In
Maiden's Thompson collects Golden Helmet for Week 11
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's area football scores (Oct. 28, 2022)
When the brackets were announced for the NCHSAA football playoffs, as expected four teams from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (W…
Hickory senior Henry Stewart, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne after graduatio…
Hickory senior Britt Rumbaugh, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Coker University in Hartsvi…
H.S. ROUNDUP: Bandys, Hickory JVs clinch conference championships; University Christian volleyball headed to state finals
CATAWBA — The Bandys JV football team secured its first conference title in 11 years by defeating visiting Bunker Hill 50-6 on Thursday at Gar…
KINGS MOUNTAIN — With seven losses — nearly as many as in the four previous seasons combined — perhaps the Fred T. Foard volleyball team was s…
The University Christian volleyball team won the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state championship on Saturday, …
Hickory senior Boone Herman, seated at center, recently signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of North Carol…
The St. Stephens football team will participate in the 3A state playoffs for the first time since 2015 after defeating visiting Fred T. Foard …
Saturday's area volleyball playoff scores (Oct. 29, 2022)