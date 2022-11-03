 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden's Thompson collects Golden Helmet for Week 11

Wesley Thompson
Submitted photo

Maiden senior quarterback Wesley Thompson, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season. Thompson completed 14 of 24 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 47-13 win over Newton-Conover.

