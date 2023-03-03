Maiden senior DJ Spring signed his national letter of intent Friday to wrestle at Davidson College after graduation. Pictured, from left, are his mother Sandy, DJ and his father Jared.
top story
Maiden's Spring signs with Davidson for wrestling
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's area basketball playoff scores (3rd round)
Following a pair of tight wins over Newton-Conover during the regular season, the East Burke girls basketball team suffered a double-digit los…
CATAWBA — Wednesday night’s game was only the second of the season for the St. Stephens baseball team, but the Indians certainly look primed f…
The St. Stephens baseball team defeated visiting Bunker Hill 8-1 on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving two hits and five RBIs from Justin Skewes to…
Saturday’s “Sweet 16” round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state playoffs in this area will have a little something …