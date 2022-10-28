 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden's Spring collects Golden Helmet for Week 10

DJ Spring
Submitted photo

Maiden senior lineman DJ Spring, center holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season. Spring had 10 tackles (seven solo) on defense to go with four domination blocks on offense in the Blue Devils' 35-13 triumph over Lincolnton.

