Maiden's Smathers signs with Montreat for cross country

Hunter Smathers
Photo courtesy of Maiden High School

Maiden senior Hunter Smathers signed his national letter of intent this week to join the cross country team at Montreat College after graduation. Seated, from left, are his sister Keren, Hunter and his brother Malachi. Standing are Maiden head cross country coach Justin Hawkins, mother Heidi, father Jeremy and Maiden assistant cross country coach Corbin Boyles.

