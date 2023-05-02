Maiden senior Tristan Smalling signed her national letter of intent on Monday to play softball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute after graduation. Pictured, from left, are her mother Candy, Tristan and her father Michael.
Maiden's Smalling signs with Caldwell for softball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newton-Conover senior Christian Garcia signed his national letter of intent on Thursday to play soccer at Carolina University in Winston-Salem…
GIRLS’ ALL-COUNTY FIRST TEAMPlayer of the Year
As area high schools enter the final week of the regular season in baseball, it’s time to make the last push for the highest possible seed for…
Tuesday was a big day for Bandys High athletics, as the Trojans won both the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) boys tennis tournament and th…
The countdown to the high school baseball state playoffs continue across the state, with the drive to the postseason continuing for area teams.