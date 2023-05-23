Maiden senior Jacob Sigmon, seated, recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Wingate University after graduation. Standing, from left, are Maiden assistant football coach Michael Danner, head coach Will Byrne and assistant coaches Stephen Hensley and Mark Herman.
Maiden's Sigmon signs with Wingate for football
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory senior Joselin Turner, seated, signed her national letter of intent this week to play basketball at Johnson & Wales University in …
The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs have taken the steam out of most of the area tea…
Monday's area girls soccer playoff scores (3rd round)
TAYLORSVILLE — The wait was worth it for the Alexander Central softball team on Wednesday night, as the Cougars knocked off visiting South Cal…
Wednesday's area playoff scores