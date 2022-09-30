Maiden senior wide receiver Jacob Sigmon, 8, hauls in a catch against Newton-Conover in a file photo from last season. Sigmon was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season after recording 13 receptions for 185 yards in the Blue Devils' 27-17 victory over West Lincoln.
Maiden's Sigmon nabs Golden Helmet award for Week 6
