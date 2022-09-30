 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maiden's Sigmon nabs Golden Helmet award for Week 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Sigmon
David Scearce, Record File Photo

Maiden senior wide receiver Jacob Sigmon, 8, hauls in a catch against Newton-Conover in a file photo from last season. Sigmon was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season after recording 13 receptions for 185 yards in the Blue Devils' 27-17 victory over West Lincoln.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert