Maiden's Rhodes signs with NC State for football

Maiden senior Ethan Rhodes, seated at right, recently signed with North State University as a preferred walk-on for the football team next season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual state tournament concluded its three-day championship event Saturday night at t…
CHAPEL HILL — Sixteen of the 21 varsity basketball teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander …
(Editor's note: The story that follows is a brief overview of what happened during the final day of the individual state wrestling tournament …
GREENSBORO — The banner year for high school wrestling in this area concludes this weekend with the North Carolina High School Athletic Associ…
DENVER — One week made all the difference for the Hickory girls basketball team, which bounced back from its first loss to St. Stephens since …
DENVER — Following five straight wins to begin the season, the Hickory boys basketball team suffered a three-point home loss at the hands of E…
CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team knocked off visiting Maiden in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on …
Saturday night has the potential to have one of the bigger hauls by Catawba County wrestlers on record. Thirteen athletes from the county will…
Whether it’s the former South Fork 2A Conference or the current Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference (CVAC), it is the time of year when the …
DENVER — The North Lincoln boys basketball team never stopped fighting during Thursday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament semi…
