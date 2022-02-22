 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden's Rhodes signs with NC State for football
Maiden's Rhodes signs with NC State for football

Ethan Rhodes
Photo courtesy of Maiden High School

Maiden senior Ethan Rhodes, seated at right, recently signed with North State University as a preferred walk-on for the football team next season.

