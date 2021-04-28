Maiden's Rhodes named WNNC's player of the year

Newton-based radio station WNNC recently presented its 39th annual Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award, with Maiden junior quarterback Ethan Rhodes taking the honors. Rhodes led the Blue Devils to an undefeated regular season and a South Fork 2A Conference championship this spring, and was voted by the coaches in Catawba County as this year's recipient. All players who received WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Week honors this season including Maiden senior running back Amarion Craig, who became the 500th recipient of the weekly award earlier this month, were on the player of the year ballot. Pictured with Rhodes, in the center holding the award, are Maiden head coach Will Byrne to the left of Rhodes, WNNC Sports Director Josh Edmonson at far right on the front row and several of Rhodes' teammates.