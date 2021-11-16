Maiden's Rhodes collects another WNNC player of the year award

WNNC, a Newton-based radio station, recently handed out its Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award for high school football. For the second straight season, Maiden quarterback Ethan Rhodes was the award winner, making the senior only the fifth player in the four-decade history of the award to receive it in back-to-back seasons. Every coach in Catawba County votes on who takes home the WNNC Coca-Cola Helmet Player of the Year Award, with each weekly winner throughout the season getting their name put on the ballot. Pictured with Rhodes, in the center holding the award, are Maiden head coach Will Byrne, pictured at left of Rhodes, and his teammates.