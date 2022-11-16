Maiden senior Quinn Rembert signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Mars Hill University after graduation. Seated, from left, are his father Fore, Quinn and his mother Mandy.
Maiden's Rembert signs with Mars Hill for baseball
