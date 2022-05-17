 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden's Parrott signs with LR for cheerleading

Parrott
Photo courtesy of Maiden High School

Maiden senior Taylor Parrott, seated, recently signed her national letter of intent to join the cheerleading team at Lenoir-Rhyne this fall.

