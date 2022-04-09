Maiden's Kilby signs with CVCC for volleyball

Maiden senior Grace Kilby recently signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Savannah Private, Parker Sweet, Callie Stanley, Kilby, Olivia Tate and Payton Miller. On the back row are Truly Gibbs, Emily Dover, Laney Miller, Sophia Beal, Kennedie Noble, Averie Waddell, Chloe Lawing, Aleah Ikard, Taylor Welch and Sophie Goodson.