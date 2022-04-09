Maiden senior Grace Kilby recently signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Savannah Private, Parker Sweet, Callie Stanley, Kilby, Olivia Tate and Payton Miller. On the back row are Truly Gibbs, Emily Dover, Laney Miller, Sophia Beal, Kennedie Noble, Averie Waddell, Chloe Lawing, Aleah Ikard, Taylor Welch and Sophie Goodson.
Maiden's Kilby signs with CVCC for volleyball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAIDEN — Wednesday night’s softball game between Maiden and visiting West Lincoln pitted a pair of hot teams against one another. The Blue Dev…
Three Hickory Hawks football players signed with North Carolina colleges during national signing day on Friday.
NEWTON — The Maiden baseball team dug itself a huge early hole Wednesday night against West Lincoln. It was a precipice the Blue Devils found …
The Hickory baseball program picked a formidable opponent for its dedication game for the renovated and newly-named David Craft Baseball Compl…
CLAREMONT — Lee Swanson, Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball coach, announced his resignation from that position to his players Friday morn…
As the high school spring sports schedule has crested the halfway point for the most part, the postseason picture is begging to take shape.
ICARD — The Bandys baseball team earned its ninth win in a row on the road Monday, defeating East Burke 13-3 in five innings after pulling awa…
CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team tasted defeat for the first time in nearly a month on Friday night, with visiting West Lincoln knocking off…
The Hickory boys lacrosse team collected a 12-3 home victory over Patton on Thursday in Hickory. Britt Rumbaugh had four goals and three assis…