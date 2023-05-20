Maiden senior Tyler Hedgepeth signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Catawba Valley Community College after graduation. Seated, from left, are Maiden head coach Dustin Hull, Hedgepeth and assistant coach Drew Belk. Standing are athletic director Caine Houser and assistant coaches Kyle Flynn and Matt Taylor.
Maiden's Hedgepeth signs with CVCC for baseball
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs have taken the steam out of most of the area tea…
Just four of the 14 area teams that started last Tuesday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament remain in …
TAYLORSVILLE — The wait was worth it for the Alexander Central softball team on Wednesday night, as the Cougars knocked off visiting South Cal…
Wednesday's area playoff scores
Tuesday's area playoff scores