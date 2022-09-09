Maiden senior running back Ben Gibbs, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season. Gibbs finished with 178 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in the Blue Devils' 29-19 win over St. Stephens last week, also adding four tackles and two pass breakups on defense.
Maiden's Gibbs is latest Golden Helmet award winner
