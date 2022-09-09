 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden's Gibbs is latest Golden Helmet award winner

Maiden senior running back Ben Gibbs, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season. Gibbs finished with 178 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in the Blue Devils' 29-19 win over St. Stephens last week, also adding four tackles and two pass breakups on defense.

