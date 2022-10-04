Maiden tops Bandys in straight sets, forges tie for 1st place

MAIDEN — The process of developing a versatile volleyball team has put Maiden into a groove in recent weeks. The work was on full display on Senior Night during Tuesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) match with visiting Bandys.

Maiden took control in the first set and went on to sweep Bandys 3-0 by the scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-19.

The Blue Devils, who started the season 1-4 and were 5-6 after losing the first meeting with the Trojans back on Sept. 8, have won eight in a row (13-6 overall) and are now tied for the CVAC lead with Bandys (12-6) at 10-1 with three matches to play.

Maiden closes out the regular season with road matches at Bunker Hill on Thursday, then at Lincolnton and Newton-Conover next week. Bandys hosts Newton-Conover on Thursday and West Caldwell next Tuesday before closing out the regular season at Bunker Hill on Oct. 13. The CVAC tournament, which likely will determine the league’s top seed for the state tournament with at least one home match as the prize, is scheduled for the following week.

The Trojans got off to a hot start in the opening set with Marley Beegle controlling play at the net. The second of her four kills in the early going sent Maiden to a timeout down 8-3, and when Beegle sandwiched kills around one by Mya Benfield, Bandys led 11-7.

A kill from the backcourt by Payton Miller returned serve to the Blue Devils, with Kennedie Noble putting down two aces around a kill by Ilysa Barr to tie the score at 11-all. From there, Maiden hammered home point after point. Barr scored three straight with a block and two kills. Emily Dover notched a pair of kills, one on a 50-50 play at the net. Barr resumed her attack from the left side with a two more kills and another block, with Dover adding another block. Noble’s third ace of the run and a Trojans hitting error capped a 16-0 run at 23-11 en route to the win.

Blue Devils coach Marsha Davis indicated there wasn’t a whole lot said during the timeout with her team down by five early.

“Just keep pushing to get back into our groove and not theirs,” Davis stated. “And just to play the kind of volleyball that we know we like. I think my seniors stepped up tonight on their senior night. Ilysa, Emily, Payton and everybody else did a great job and did what they had to do.”

It was more of the same in set two, as the Blue Devils used a 15-5 run to blow up the lead to 17-7. The eventual 11-point margin of victory was the largest of the set.

During the key run, Miller had three kills with Annalee Smith adding two more, and both Barr and Dover adding one each. Six different players went on to provide points in the match, including four blocks and a pair of aces. Davis said the ability of different players to provide offense has been a key to the Blue Devils' resurgence.

“I think it's just finding the right mix and finding where everybody fits,” said Davis of the progression of Maiden’s season. “And then, they started playing together. They have done everything that I've asked. It’s all them.”

Trojans coach Carlee Beck understood the assignment of playing Maiden on its court would be a tougher task than the previous match against the Blue Devils at home. But of a bigger concern was the mindset of the squad.

“I feel like it was our mentality tonight,” said Belk. “We didn't have the same mentality as when we stepped on the court when we were over at Bandys a couple of weeks ago.”

A key for Maiden throughout the match was its service game, which often riddled the opposing backline. The Blue Devils finished the match with 10 aces, and other points were set up by stray digs which found the hands of Maiden attackers at the net.

“Let me tell you, the last time we played Bandys, we served awful,” said Davis. “So, we knew that that had to be on. We worked hard on our serving, and they did exactly what we needed to do.”

Set three was more competitive at the start with eight ties sending the match even at 9-all. But Dover set down a kill and a block, and Miller added a kill to start a 9-1 run, which was aided by six errors by the Trojans. A series of errors by Maiden and a block by Lydia Fisher got Bandys within 19-16. However, the Blue Devils reasserted control and eventually closed out the sweep with four kills by Barr.

Belk admitted her team had a difficult time stopping the Blue Devils' momentum once it started.

“(The Blue Devils) responded as they should have and they saw where we were weak — at the moment — and they took advantage of it,” said Belk. “Our goal is not to let one mistake turn into multiple mistakes, and we didn't do a good job in service receiving tonight.”

Unofficially, Maiden finished the sweep with 12 blocks, which was an emphasis for Davis.

“We knew that the blocking had to be there tonight,” said Davis. “We knew that their middle and their outsides were good. We worked on that yesterday just getting there and taking away certain things.”