Maiden takes rubber match from Bandys, captures CVAC tourney title

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys and Maiden volleyball teams split their regular-season meetings this season, with each squad protecting home court. On Wednesday night, the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) co-champions settled the score in the finals of the league tournament, this time at a neutral site.

Ultimately, the second-seeded Blue Devils made it two straight victories over their Catawba County rivals, winning in four sets to earn the CVAC’s highest seed in the state playoffs. Maiden defeated the top-seeded Trojans 31-29 in the first set, fell 25-21 in the second set and won the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-23 at West Lincoln High School.

“The first time we played them we made a whole lot of mistakes, and so we gave them a lot of points,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis of the Blue Devils’ four-set loss at Bandys on Sept. 8, which preceded a home sweep of the Trojans on Oct. 4 and Wednesday’s win. “We weren’t perfect by any means, and they’re a great team, I don’t take anything away from them. They are a super team, but we eliminated some of our mistakes.”

The marathon opening set featured 14 ties, with the teams battling back and forth throughout. Bandys (17-7) jumped out to a 4-1 lead early before Maiden rallied to tie things at 4-all. After additional ties at 5-all, 6-all, 7-all and 8-all, the Blue Devils used a 4-0 run that included an ace from Kennedie Noble to gain a 12-8 lead — the largest advantage for either side to that point — before the Trojans responded with a 5-1 spurt that included a Caroline Rhodes ace and a Raegan Howard kill to force another tie at 13 apiece.

Another 4-0 run from Maiden (19-6) gave the Blue Devils a 17-13 lead, and they stayed in front during a stretch that was highlighted by kills from Callie Stamey and Ilysa Barr and an ace from Payton Miller. However, Bandys came back to even the score at 23-all, and from there momentum swung back and forth until Maiden emerged victorious thanks to a 3-0, set-ending spurt that was capped by a block from Stamey and another ace from Miller.

“I think when you’re playing a team like Bandys that is so good, coming out with that first win for both teams is very important, and our girls knew that,” said Davis of winning the first set. “They played hard, they didn’t give up, and I think that just kept us with a little bit of momentum throughout.”

“Ultimately, I think that when it comes to Bandys-Maiden, we’ve both got great athletes who work very, very hard, and sometimes it just comes down to who works hard the longest,” added Bandys coach Carlee Belk. “And I think that it was just a matter of they outlasted us early, and truthfully I think that first set kind of set the tone of the whole game.”

The Blue Devils started strong in the second set, which began with a kill from Emily Dover and an ace from Barr. Following a kill from Bandys’ Bayli Bryan, a Miller kill and back-to-back points from Stamey made it 5-1 Maiden.

The Trojans wouldn’t go away, though. Despite trailing for most of the set, they gained their first lead of the second set on a block from Marley Beegle that gave them a 21-20 advantage. Four of the next five points also went to Bandys, which tied the match at one set apiece courtesy of a four-point set victory.

Undaunted, Maiden again got off to a hot start in the third set, with a block from Barr and an ace from Annalee Smith bookending a 9-0 run to begin the set. The Blue Devils eventually built their lead to double digits and cruised to an 11-point set win.

The fourth set was like most of the night — a knock-down, drag-out affair — as eight more ties were forged. The likes of Dover and Stamey helped Maiden build an early advantage, but Bandys fought back behind an attack led by Bryan, who scored three straight points late in the set by sandwiching a pair of kills around an ace.

The final tie of the contest came at 21-all, but a service error, a Smith ace and a Barr kill earned match point for the Blue Devils. The Trojans registered the next two points, but another service error allowed Maiden to escape with a two-point set triumph for a 3-1 win in the match.

“There’s a fine line between serving aggressively and playing safe, and I don’t know that our servers made the best decisions about that tonight,” said Belk of her team’s struggles behind the service line. “It’s about picking the right time and the right situations and I think sometimes the longer the games last, you’re tired physically. And there’s also some mental fatigue, and I think that absolutely is one of the key things that hurt us late in the match.”

“We eliminated some of the errors a little bit,” added Davis of Maiden’s ability to bounce back after dropping the second set. “We started getting our passes back to where we needed to. We started fixing a few things that we were doing to make it back into our kind of ballgame.”

Maiden will host Hendersonville (7-13) in the first round of the state playoffs on Saturday. The Blue Devils are the No. 7 seed in the 2A West bracket, while the Bearcats are seeded 26th.

On the other side, Bandys is the No. 20 seed in the 2A West, but will be forced to play a road match in Saturday’s opening round following Wednesday’s loss. The Trojans travel to 13th-seeded Randleman (16-5).