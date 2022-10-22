Maiden stifles Wolves, clinches CVAC's top playoff bid

MAIDEN — Celebrations were the theme of the night at Maiden High on Friday night. The fans celebrated the final home game for 24 seniors prior to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) football contest against Lincolnton. In turn, the players gave the fans plenty to cheer for early on their way to a 35-13 win that sealed the No. 1 bid from the CVAC in the 2A state playoffs.

The Blue Devils (8-1 overall, 6-0 CVAC) clinched at least a co-championship and can wrap up a third unbeaten conference season in a row with a win next Friday at Newton-Conover. Maiden’s No. 1 bid out of the CVAC is assured due to its victory over Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1) last week. Meanwhile, Lincolnton (5-4, 4-2) dropped into a tie for third with West Lincoln. The Wolves will host the Rebels (7-2, 4-2) next Friday.

With a defensive touchdown mixed in, Maiden needed only 15 offensive plays to run up a 29-0 advantage by the midway point of the second quarter. With the Blue Devils’ defense limiting and badgering the Lincolnton offense much of the night, the game was never in doubt.

On the game’s first possession, Maiden looked disheveled after a sack and a botched pitch that turned into a sack. Facing third-and-23, Blue Devils quarterback Wesley Thompson found 6-foot-4 wide receiver Raheim Misher outsprinting the defender between the hashmarks near midfield. Misher pulled in the pass and outran the field for an 83-yard touchdown. A pass from Chris Culliver to Bryson Foard added a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

The nightmare start continued for the Wolves five plays into their first drive, as a bad exchange on an attempted reverse sent the ball to the grass. Maiden’s Jackson Hensley scooped up the fumble and rumbled 25 yards for the score, after which Carson Foard’s extra point kick pushed the lead to 15-0 with 6:44 left in the first quarter.

Despite only 16 yards of total offense on Lincolnton’s next drive, a series of penalties by Maiden gifted 49 yards and three first downs to the Wolves, which took the ball to the Maiden 9-yard line. However, a loss of 2 yards on a third-down rush and a sack of Andre Bost ended things and put the Blue Devils back into motion.

The Blue Devils needed just four plays to go 80 yards, with Culliver catching a 43-yard pass from Thompson for the TD.

A shanked punt of 8 yards on Lincolnton’s next drive set up a short field for Maiden at the Lincolnton 36. A dropped pass in the end zone and a penalty for offensive pass interference nullified a Culliver touchdown. However, on third-and-goal at the 25, Misher won a jump ball on a toss into the end zone to give Thompson his third touchdown pass of the half and a 29-0 lead with 6:28 left in the opening half.

“I’m just proud of the way we just jumped on them 29-0 at halftime and the defense played great tonight,” said Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne after the game.

Controlling the line of scrimmage was the defensive front three of Hensley, DJ Spring and Tron Navarro, backed by middle linebacker Quinn Rembert. They, along with others in support, continually jammed up the line or sprinted out after runners to combat any use of speed on the outside.

“We’re really starting to be very physical,” Byrne said. “We’re tackling better and that’s what’s going to win championships. If we want to be able to play with the best teams in the state, we’re going to have to be able to tackle and play good defense.”

In the first half, Lincolnton actually picked up more yards and first downs via defensive penalties than of its own accord. Unofficially, the Wolves had just 60 yards of total offense in the first half, but were gifted 64 yards by Maiden infractions. Four of the seven first downs by Lincolnton in the opening half were courtesy of penalties by the Blue Devils.

While he wasn’t happy with the number of yellow flags thrown, Byrne was pleased with how the Blue Devils responded.

“As long as we keep executing and getting back on schedule and getting back into a manageable situation,” Byrne explained. “You have to know you’re not OK with it, but we can’t control what they call, whether it’s holding or it’s not holding.”

With just one play over 10 yards in the first half, it took Lincolnton until a minute left in the third quarter to clear 100 yards of total offense, which came on a scramble of 7 yards by Bost.

“We’ve got very aggressive guys that are very physical up front and bring a lot of pressure from a lot of different places,” said Byrne. “I call (defensive coordinator) Coach (Fore) Rembert ‘The Mad Scientist.’ He’s got all kinds of stuff up his sleeve and is very analytical about things and he’s good at reading what’s coming next and what type of tendencies that he can pick up on.”

Both of Lincolnton’s scores were aided by fumbles by the Blue Devils. A sack of Thompson and subsequent fumble and recovery set up the Wolves at the Maiden 38. Lincolnton cashed in the gift with a 10-yard scoring strike from Bost to Andrew Phelps.

Ben Gibbs responded for Maiden on the next drive, taking the ball all seven times for 58 yards including the final four for the retaliatory score.

A late fumble by Maiden led to Lincolnton’s other touchdown, a 2-yard run by Treylen Bost with 50 seconds left.

Lincolnton;00;00;06;07;—;13

Maiden;15;14;06;00;—;35

First Quarter

M – Raheim Misher 83-yard pass from Wesley Thompson (Bryson Foard pass from Chris Culliver), 9:05

M – Jackson Hensley 25-yard fumble return (Carson Foard kick), 6:44

Second Quarter

M – Culliver 43-yard pass from Thompson (C. Foard kick), 11:51

M – Misher 25-yard pass from Thompson (C. Foard kick), 6:28

Third Quarter

L – Andrew Phelps 10-yard pass from Andre Bost (run failed), 4:25

M – Ben Gibbs 4-yard run (kick blocked), 1:12

Fourth Quarter

L – Treylen Bost 2-yard run (Peyton Rangel kick), :50.5

Team Stats

First Downs: Lincolnton 13, Maiden 16

Rushes-yards: Lincolnton 39-79, Maiden 33-115

Comp-Att-Int: Lincolnton 10-15-0, Maiden 8-14-0

Passing yards: Lincolnton 89, Maiden 223

Fumbles-Lost: Lincolnton 1-1, Maiden 2-2

Penalties-yards: Lincolnton 12-110, Maiden 12-156

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Lincolnton: Khamoni Heath 22-67, Andre Bost 9-15, Treylen Bost 2-4 and 1 TD, Teeghan Strutt 2-2, Nehemiah Lynch 2-(-11), Easton Dellinger 1-2, Karson Cloninger 1-0. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 23-135 and 1 TD, Wesley Thompson 7-(-26), Josh Stover 1-9, Chris Culliver 1-1, Jalen Robinson 1-(-4).

PASSING — Lincolnton: A. Bost 8-13-0 for 45 yards and 1 TD, Cloninger 2-2-0 for 44 yards. Maiden: Thompson 8-14-0 for 223 yards and 3 TDs.

RECEIVING — Lincolnton: Andrew Phelps 7-51 and 1 TD, Gaige Ikard 1-36, Eian Stancil 1-7, Antonio Wilson 1-(-5). Maiden: Raheim Misher 2-108 and 2 TDs, Culliver 2-47 and 1 TD, Gibbs 2-44, Jacob Sigmon 1-13, Bryson Foard 1-11.