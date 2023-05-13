MAIDEN — After winning the Catawba Valley 2A Conference's regular-season title and making it to the finals of the league tournament, the Maiden softball team has continued its success in the state playoffs. The Blue Devils defeated visiting R-S Central 11-4 in the second round on Friday night, and now they’re the only area squad remaining in the 2A bracket.

Fifth-seeded Maiden improved to 20-3 overall and 10-2 at home, but on Tuesday the Blue Devils will hit the road for the first time since defeating Lincolnton 12-1 on April 25. Maiden’s next opponent will be fourth-seeded West Stanly (25-1), which has won the last three 2A state titles and is coming off a 6-0 victory over 13th-seeded Bandys, the runner-up to the Blue Devils in the Catawba Valley 2A.

Not only that, but the Colts also enter Tuesday’s matchup on a 25-game winning streak, with their only loss this year coming by a 2-1 final in nine innings in the season opener. The team that defeated West Stanly in that contest is second-seeded Southwestern Randolph (21-1), which has outscored its first two postseason opponents by a combined total of 15-0.

“If they play the way they can play and hit the ball the way they can hit it, we can beat anybody,” Maiden coach Heath Kiser said of his team’s chances moving forward. “But the stars have to align for it to happen.”

Twelfth-seeded R-S Central (18-4) struck first on Friday, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Alexis Nanney doubled with one out, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on a single from Emily Huddleston.

The Hilltoppers added two more runs in the third, with Nanney reaching on a fielding error to begin the inning before scoring on a double from Lani Warren. Huddleston followed with her second RBI single of the night, knocking Maiden starting pitcher Tristan Smalling out of the game. Freshman Raegan Rembert replaced Smalling in the pitcher’s circle and got three quick outs, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

In the bottom of the third, the Blue Devils’ bats came alive. No. 9 hitter Kyley Callahan singled with one out for Maiden’s first hit of the contest, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Miranda Valerio. Olivia Wray followed with an RBI single to left before Macy Michael tripled to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Maiden wasn’t done, as Rembert tied the game with an RBI single and moved to second on an error. Then Averie Waddell smacked a two-run home run over the right-field fence to make it 5-3 in favor of the Blue Devils.

“We’ve been down before and been able to come back, in my opinion that helps out,” said Kiser. “They didn’t give up, and once it starts going it’s like a snowball. It’s like it just keeps multiplying on to the next and to the next and they start believing, because the first two innings she shut us out.”

R-S Central went down in order over the next two innings and stranded two runners in the sixth before Maiden pulled away thanks to six runs in its half of the frame. Valerio walked with one out before Wray singled and Michael was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting up a two-run double from Rembert that made it 7-3.

Other runs for the Blue Devils in the sixth came on a two-run single from Waddell and a two-run double from pinch-hitter Madelynn Clontz with two outs, while the Hilltoppers managed a two-out run of their own in the seventh. Warren was hit by a pitch before back-to-back singles from Huddleston and Logan Harris resulted in a run, but Rembert was able to escape further damage by retiring the next batter on a soft liner to Michael at short.

“Raegan’s come a long way,” said Kiser of Rembert, who earned the win after surrendering one run on four hits with five strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter in five innings of relief. “We’re fortunate because we have two pitchers, so I didn’t pitch a pitcher too much during the season, we split time pretty much. So she was able to come in. She pitched our last playoff game and she’s great, an up-and-coming star.”

Rembert also had a team-high three hits, while Wray, Waddell and Aleah Ikard each had two hits for Maiden and Callahan, Michael and Clontz finished with one hit apiece. On the other side, R-S Central was led by three hits from Huddleston, two from Harris and one each from Nanney, Warren and Grace Rogers.

Starter Maeli Crain took the loss for the Hilltoppers, but did have four strikeouts against one walk in four innings. Harris finished the game for R-S Central, also striking out four while walking a pair. In addition, the Hilltoppers’ defense committed four errors.

MAIDEN 11, R-S CENTRAL 4

R-S Central;102;000;1;—;4;8;4

Maiden;005;006;X;—;11;12;2

WP: Raegan Rembert

LP: Maeli Crain