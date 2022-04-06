Maiden softball loses despite 2 HRs from Michael

MAIDEN — Wednesday night’s softball game between Maiden and visiting West Lincoln pitted a pair of hot teams against one another. The Blue Devils came in having won four straight games by an average of 14.8 runs, while the Rebels entered on an eight-game winning streak that began with an eight-run victory over Maiden on March 11 in Lincolnton.

One streak ended on Wednesday, as West Lincoln overcame an early deficit and held off the Blue Devils late for a 6-4 win over their Catawba Valley 2A Conference foes. The Rebels improved to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in league play, while Maiden fell to 7-5 and 6-3.

“They’ve got great hitters, they’ve got hitters throughout the lineup,” Maiden coach Hugh McCall said of the Rebels. “... I know he’s (West Lincoln coach Allan Chapman) got a young team, he’s got a young pitcher on the mound, but she throws the ball well. They’re well-coached and they play really good defense as well.”

After retiring the Rebels in the top of the first inning, Maiden quickly scored two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Miranda Valerio led off with a single to left and was sacrificed to second by Kyley Callahan before crossing the plate on a two-run home run from Macy Michael. Averie Waddell added a double for the Blue Devils, but a strikeout and a lineout left the score at 2-0 entering the second.

The score remained the same until the fourth, when West Lincoln loaded the bases with no outs on a single from Chloe Norman, an error that allowed Amelia May to reach and a base hit from Carolina Robinson. Although Maiden starting pitcher Tristan Smalling recorded two outs after that, an infield single to short from Farrah Richardson cut the deficit in half.

The trajectory of the game completely changed in the fifth after Maiden failed to score despite loading the bases for the second time in a three-inning span in the bottom of the fourth. Smalling was replaced in the pitcher’s circle by Madison Herms, who was greeted by a single from Gracie Elmore before hitting Norman and walking May to load the bases with one out.

That’s when Carolina Robinson provided the biggest swing of the contest, blasting a 1-2 pitch over the center-field fence for a grand slam and a 5-2 West Lincoln advantage. Smalling re-entered the game after that, with Addisyn Robinson earning a bases on balls with two outs before scoring on a double from Richardson to make it 6-2 in favor of the Rebels.

Maiden went down 1-2-3 in the sixth before trying to rally in the seventh. Callahan singled up the middle to start the Blue Devils’ final at-bat, while Michael drilled her second two-run homer of the night to left-center to bring the hosts within two runs. Back-to-back infield singles from Aleah Ikard and Olivia Wray with one out brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but West Lincoln pitcher Stacia Cowan was able to retire the next two batters to cap a complete-game performance.

Speaking of Cowan, she allowed four runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. The freshman right-hander stranded 10 runners as she tiptoed out of trouble on several occasions.

“We talk about it all the time, you can’t get in games like this and just leave people on base,” said McCall. “It’s just like not getting that timely hit when you need it, a couple mental errors that go on. But I’m proud of my young ladies, there in that seventh inning we could have quit. We came out and gave it a shot, but you can’t leave people ... and in a game that’s two runs you just can’t do that.”

On the other side, Herms took the loss. Meanwhile, junior righty Smalling — who both started and finished the contest while tossing 6 2/3 innings in all — gave up two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

“She’s our best, she’s our junior,” said McCall. “And right now we do struggle with our pitching some but she got a little tired there and we thought maybe we could get her out and get her a break really quick and maybe get her back in there, but sometimes it doesn’t work out. We gave up that grand slam and that’s probably the difference in the game right there.”

Maiden outhit the Rebels 12-10 behind three hits from Michael — who also had a leadoff double in the third in addition to her two homers — to go with two hits from Smalling and one apiece from Valerio, Callahan, Waddell, Ikard, Wray, Herms and Emily Dover. West Lincoln was paced by three hits apiece from Richardson and Elmore, with Norman and Carolina Robinson each adding a pair.

“Macy’s special,” said McCall of his No. 3 hitter and shortstop. “She’s a sophomore and she’s one of the leaders on this team, probably the leader on this team. She’s destined for great things, I’m really proud of what she does and proud of how hard she works. ... She’s fantastic.”

West Lincoln hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, while Maiden visits West Caldwell.

West Lincoln;000;150;0;—;6;10;1

Maiden;200;000;2;—;4;12;1

WP: Stacia Cowan

LP: Madison Herms

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

