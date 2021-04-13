Maiden smothers West Lincoln in girls soccer

MAIDEN — Sometimes the toughest games to win are those you’re supposed to win hands down — but that wasn't the case for Maiden on Monday night. The Blue Devils were never threatened in a 7-0 win at home against winless West Lincoln.
“Our last game against Bandys we didn’t play at all, so I challenged them tonight. ‘Maybe we’re supposed to win this game, but look what happened last game,’” Maiden coach Taylor Smith said, in reference to a 3-2 loss last week to the Trojans. “So they answered it. They played really well. They played really good soccer.”
The only real drawback for Maiden was the score had the real potential of being even more lopsided, were it not for a handful of offside infractions in the first 20 minutes. Those negated wide open breakaway opportunities including wiping out a goal in the first two minutes of play.
“It’s being too eager. We saw our teammates with the ball in good spots. We took off rather than waiting,” Smith said. “Once we figured it out a little bit, we got going and tried to fix that.”
Five different Blue Devils scored goals, including two each by Brittny Cabalceta and Liz Mroz.
The initial score came in the 13th minute of play when Alison Cabalceta fought off several West Lincoln defenders on a well-placed corner kick to head the ball into the goal.
“In high school soccer, corner kicks are opportunities for goals. We’ve struggled with it this year,” Smith said. “To start off with an aerial goal was big for us.”
That goal seemed to put a crack in the spirits and the defense of the visiting Rebels and a flood of Maiden offense soon followed. The Blue Devils always seemed to have an eye on an open teammate and got them the ball in clean situations moving toward open spaces.
Five minutes after the initial score, Brittny Cabalceta scored off a crossing kick and that was quickly followed by back-to-back goals by Mroz. Mroz then found Brittny Cabalceta with a sweet pass right in the middle of the West Lincoln defense to make the score 5-0 at the half.
So dominant was the Maiden offense that the Rebels never managed a single shot on goal beyond forward passes that were too long. The Blue Devils, however, had no trouble getting looks. They managed 16 in the first half and another 12 after the break.
“That’s what we try to preach — not just this game,” Smith said. “If we can win the ball at midfield, then keep it on our side of the field. That’s how we’ve lost games (when other teams did that to us). That’s a big part of our success.”
So was the Blue Devils excellent passing that was always a couple of steps ahead of the Rebel defenders.
“We talked about passing,” said Smith. “They did that really well tonight, so we’re happy with it.”
With a comfortable lead and the ability to control the action at will, Smith took the opportunity to give senior defenders Anna White and Maggie Andrews a chance on the offensive end in the second half. Both responded with their first career goals.
With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 5-3 to remain in second place in the South Fork 2A Conference.
“This is the stretch right here. We’ve got a lot of big games coming up,” Smith said. “We’re going to put our heads down and keep pushing forward.”
One of those big games is Wednesday on the road against unbeaten and league-leading Lake Norman Charter.
West Lincoln slipped to 0-8 and will also travel Wednesday to Newton-Conover.