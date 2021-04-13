Maiden smothers West Lincoln in girls soccer

“In high school soccer, corner kicks are opportunities for goals. We’ve struggled with it this year,” Smith said. “To start off with an aerial goal was big for us.”

That goal seemed to put a crack in the spirits and the defense of the visiting Rebels and a flood of Maiden offense soon followed. The Blue Devils always seemed to have an eye on an open teammate and got them the ball in clean situations moving toward open spaces.

Five minutes after the initial score, Brittny Cabalceta scored off a crossing kick and that was quickly followed by back-to-back goals by Mroz. Mroz then found Brittny Cabalceta with a sweet pass right in the middle of the West Lincoln defense to make the score 5-0 at the half.

So dominant was the Maiden offense that the Rebels never managed a single shot on goal beyond forward passes that were too long. The Blue Devils, however, had no trouble getting looks. They managed 16 in the first half and another 12 after the break.

“That’s what we try to preach — not just this game,” Smith said. “If we can win the ball at midfield, then keep it on our side of the field. That’s how we’ve lost games (when other teams did that to us). That’s a big part of our success.”