GREENSBORO — The 2023 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game was held on Wednesday night at Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School, with the East All-Stars defeating the West All-Stars by a 14-0 final. East touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters accounted for the only scores of the contest.

Recent Maiden graduate Wesley Thompson, who will join the Wingate football team this fall, started at quarterback for the West. He completed 5 of 13 passes for 62 yards, but was intercepted once and sacked three times.

Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton caught a 47-yard pass from Northern Nash’s Keno Jones to make it 7-0 in favor of the East with 1:20 remaining in the opening half, while a 6-yard TD run from East Duplin’s Avery Gaby at the 7:56 mark of the fourth quarter extended the lead. Douglas Merritt of Roanoke Rapids made both of his extra point attempts.

Jones was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player of the East-West football game after completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and the only passing TD of the game while carrying the ball eight times for 80 yards. Lee County’s Dayreon Jennings earned Defensive MVP honors for the East following a seven-tackle performance during which he had four solo stops to go with two sacks and a forced fumble.

The East-West All-Star girls and boys basketball games were played on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the East girls basketball team defeating the West by a 74-68 score and the West boys basketball squad earning a 111-86 victory over the East. Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis was the Most Outstanding Player of the girls’ game after finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals for the East, while Ben L. Smith’s Markquan Gilbert received Most Outstanding Player honors on the boys’ side following an 18-point, 11-rebound, five-assist effort for the West.

Hibriten’s Rylee Conard started in goal for the West team during Tuesday night’s East-West All-Star girls soccer match, which the East won by a 6-2 final. Conard had four saves in 61 minutes, 14 seconds of playing time, but Cleveland’s Yaneli Sanchez was named the Most Outstanding Player after scoring three goals and taking 10 shots (seven on goal) during the match.

Both Cesar Rangel of Hickory and Gerardo Rodriguez of Hibriten saw action for the West squad in the East-West All-Star boys soccer match on Tuesday night, with the East emerging victorious by a 2-1 score. Laney’s Alex Walker had both assists for the East and was voted the contest’s Most Outstanding Player.

The East-West All-Star girls and boys soccer matches were both played at MacPherson Stadium, which is located in Browns Summit and was the site of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s boys state title contests last November. Hickory topped Jacksonville 2-1 to win the 3A championship.