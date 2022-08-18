Maiden’s Culliver, Hickory’s Walker excited to play together at UNC

Maiden’s Chris Culliver and Hickory’s Rico Walker recently battled against one another in a preseason scrimmage. But after completing their senior football seasons this fall, both will take the gridiron next year for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Both players were recruited by numerous schools, with Culliver’s other finalists including North Carolina State, Florida State, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State. But the four-star wide receiver according to 247sports.com ultimately decided on UNC due to its family atmosphere.

“They’ve been there for a long time, I’ve talked to them for the longest, so it just felt only right,” said Culliver of what stood out to him about the Tar Heels. “And it just feels like down here (at Maiden) to be honest.”

Walker was also impressed by what he saw during his trips to North Carolina. A four-star edge rusher according to 247sports.com, he chose the Tar Heels over his other four finalists — Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Tennessee.

“Every time I went down there it felt like home,” said Walker of UNC. “It had a family atmosphere and everybody there showed love. I had a good bond with the players when I went on my official visit, so it was a no-brainer.”

Each player is excited to play with the other at the collegiate level.

“It’s gonna be crazy, I’m ready for it,” said Culliver. “We’ve already talked a few times, he and I both are ready for it, so I’m glad that he committed there.”

“It’s gonna be good, we’ve always had a close bond,” added Walker. “We’ve been playing football against each other since we were kids, so it’s gonna be good playing with him. I’m excited about that.”

Culliver stated that he would like to reach 2,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns during his senior season at Maiden after finishing with 63 catches for 1,322 yards and 24 total TDs a year ago. However, the most important thing to him is trying to help the Blue Devils capture their first state title since 1978.

As for Walker, he wants to help get “a lot of stops and a lot of three-and-outs” on defense. Last year, he had 56 tackles (32 solo) to go with seven tackles for loss, a team-high seven sacks, five quarterback hurries, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Culliver feels that his biggest strength on the football field “is just going up and getting the ball at any time.”

“I’ve just got a ‘go get it’ mentality,” said Culliver, who added that the biggest improvement he needs to make is in his route running.

Meanwhile, Walker believes he has a high football IQ and a real “knack for the game.” He is proud of his ability to read the field and react quickly, although he would like to put on more muscle.

Culliver’s favorite professional football players are wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He’s also a fan of former Maiden standout Caleb Farley, a cornerback who enters his second season with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Walker’s favorite pro player is quarterback Cam Newton, who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015. Most known for his time with the Carolina Panthers, Newton is presently a free agent.

__________________________________________________________

CHRIS CULLIVER'S 2021 ACCOLADES

Awards:

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Specialist of the Year

Catawba County Overall Player of the Year

Offensive Stats (Wide Receiver):

Receptions: 63

Receiving Yards: 1,322

Receiving Touchdowns: 23

Defensive Stats (Defensive Back):

Total Tackles: 19

Solo Tackles: 15

Tackles for Loss: 2

Sacks: 1

Passes Defensed: 8

__________________________________________________________

RICO WALKER'S 2021 ACCOLADES

Awards:

All-Western Foothills 3A Conference Selection

Catawba County Athlete of the Year Finalist

Defensive Stats (Edge Rusher):

Total Tackles: 56

Solo Tackles: 32

Tackles for Loss: 7

Sacks: 7

Passes Defensed: 2

Offensive Stats (Wide Receiver):

Receptions: 12

Receiving Yards: 131

Receiving Touchdowns: 3