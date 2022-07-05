Maiden’s Culliver chooses UNC as college destination

MAIDEN — One of the state’s top-ranked players in the class of 2023 has decided where he’ll play college football, as Maiden wide receiver Chris Culliver announced Monday that he plans to sign with North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has played for the Blue Devils the last two seasons after spending his freshman year at Bandys.

Culliver made his announcement on social media, writing the following: “This decision was not easy. Coming from where I am from there are not too many people who get the opportunity to move forward in the right direction. Thankfully though, with both hard work and dedication, the Lord has put the proper blessing in front of me. I just wanna thank every coach that allowed me to come and compete at their school. I also want to give a huge thank you to my parents, without you guys none of this is possible.”

Culliver also thanked UNC’s coaching staff, particularly assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and head coach Mack Brown, in his social media post. The four-star receiver heavily considered North Carolina State, Florida State, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State before deciding to join the Tar Heels.

Other schools making offers to Culliver, according to 247sports.com, were Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Towson, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia. Culliver made his official visit to North Carolina on June 17 before visiting Virginia Tech the following weekend.

The Hickory Daily Record’s Overall Player of the Year for the 2021 high school season, Culliver finished with 63 receptions for 1,322 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall. He had eight 100-yard receiving games, including a 205-yard, four-TD performance against Salisbury in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.

Also a skilled runner and return man, Culliver has amassed nearly 2,900 total yards during his prep career. On defense, he has served as a defensive back.

Maiden’s first game of the 2022 regular season will be a road trip to Fred T. Foard on Aug. 19. Prior to that, the Blue Devils will host a scrimmage against Hickory on Aug. 10 before traveling to Mooresville for a scrimmage against West Forsyth on Aug. 12.

Maiden’s first home game of the 2022 regular season comes against St. Stephens on Sept. 2.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

