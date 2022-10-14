Maiden’s Culliver among selections for 86th Shrine Bowl

Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver was selected this week as a member of North Carolina’s Shrine Bowl team for the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina. The annual game pits the top high school football players from North Carolina against the premier players from South Carolina.

Culliver, who has committed to play at the University of North Carolina next year, entered Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill with 39 receptions for 1,004 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he entered Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest with a pair of defensive TDs, returning one of his team-high four interceptions for a score while also returning a fumble 60 yards for a TD.

Since transferring to Maiden for his sophomore season following a year at Bandys, Culliver has 141 catches for 3,057 yards and 41 TDs. During his freshman year with the Trojans, he was primarily used in the running game, finishing with 35 carries for 473 yards and three scores and two receptions for 20 yards.

Three other players from area conferences were also selected to North Carolina’s Shrine Bowl team: Watauga defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley, East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter and North Lincoln tight end Bryson Esser. Meanwhile, the head coach of North Carolina’s squad will be John A. Holmes’ Paul Hoggard, who was the head coach at West Caldwell from 1994-96.