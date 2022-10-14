 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Maiden’s Culliver among selections for 86th Shrine Bowl

  • 0
Chris Culliver

Maiden’s Chris Culliver, 2, makes a cut in a file photo from September. The senior wide receiver will represent North Carolina in the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

 Jeff Gallemore, Record File Photo

Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver was selected this week as a member of North Carolina’s Shrine Bowl team for the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina. The annual game pits the top high school football players from North Carolina against the premier players from South Carolina.

Culliver, who has committed to play at the University of North Carolina next year, entered Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill with 39 receptions for 1,004 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he entered Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest with a pair of defensive TDs, returning one of his team-high four interceptions for a score while also returning a fumble 60 yards for a TD.

Since transferring to Maiden for his sophomore season following a year at Bandys, Culliver has 141 catches for 3,057 yards and 41 TDs. During his freshman year with the Trojans, he was primarily used in the running game, finishing with 35 carries for 473 yards and three scores and two receptions for 20 yards.

People are also reading…

Three other players from area conferences were also selected to North Carolina’s Shrine Bowl team: Watauga defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley, East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter and North Lincoln tight end Bryson Esser. Meanwhile, the head coach of North Carolina’s squad will be John A. Holmes’ Paul Hoggard, who was the head coach at West Caldwell from 1994-96.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights slip past St. Stephens 28-21

Knights slip past St. Stephens 28-21

Close games have been an Achilles’ heel for North Lincoln’s football team this season. During Friday night’s Western Foothills 3A Conference g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert