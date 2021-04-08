 Skip to main content
Maiden’s Craig becomes WNNC's 500th award recipient
  • Updated
Amarion Craig

Maiden senior running back Amarion Craig became the 500th recipient of the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award earlier this week. WNNC and Coca-Cola have been partners for 39 years. Pictured with Craig, in the center holding the award, are Maiden head coach Will Byrne to Craig's left, WNNC Sports Director Josh Edmonson at far right on the front row and all of Craig's teammates.

 Submitted photo

WNNC Radio, a Newton-based station, has been presenting awards to high school football players in Catawba County each week for 39 years. Earlier this week, Maiden senior running back Amarion Craig became the 500th recipient of the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award.

Craig finished with 26 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 33-14 road win over Newton-Conover in Week 6, which helped Maiden secure the South Fork 2A Conference championship. WNNC Sports Director Josh Edmonson presented the award to Craig, who entered Thursday’s home game against Lincolnton with 99 carries for 436 yards and seven TDs this season.

Every coach in Catawba County sends in their nominee each week, then a vote is taken on those nominees and a winner is decided. WNNC and Coca-Cola have been partners since the early 1980s.

Maiden entered Thursday’s contest against Lincolnton at 5-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. The Blue Devils were scheduled to honor their seniors prior to the matchup with the Wolves.

