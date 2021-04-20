Maiden puts league-high 9 players on All-South Fork 2A football

The South Fork 2A Conference announced its all-conference team for the 2020-21 football season on Sunday, with Maiden earning a league-high nine selections. East Lincoln and West Lincoln put eight players apiece on the all-conference squad including defensive player of the year Ben Cutter from East Lincoln and specialist of the year Mason Huitt from West Lincoln, while West Lincoln head coach Darren Ponder nabbed coach of the year honors.
Newton-Conover had five selections, led by offensive player of the year Allan Shade. As for the other three teams in the South Fork 2A — Bandys, Lincolnton and North Lincoln — they each placed four players on the all-conference squad.
Here’s a look at all of the players who were recognized as All-South Fork 2A selections (teams are listed in order of conference finish):
Maiden (6-1, 6-0 South Fork 2A; lost in first round of 2AA state playoffs)
• Daniel Harris
• Brennan James
• Cameron Day
• Amarion Craig
• Ethan Rhodes
• Dru McClough
• Aaron Lefevers
• D.J. Spring
• Chris Culliver
West Lincoln (5-3, 4-2 South Fork 2A; lost in first round of 2A state playoffs)
• Mason Huitt, Specialist of the Year
• Darren Ponder, Coach of the Year
• Mason Avery
• Samuel Duncan
• Curtis Goins
• Hunter Leonhardt
• Tubby Neal
• Ricky Reynolds
• Luke Willis
East Lincoln (5-2, 4-2 South Fork 2A)
• Ben Cutter, Defensive Player of the Year
• Paul Menegay
• Lucas McConnell
• Trent Smith
• Austin Smith
• Jeremiah Jones
• Markell Clark
• Tyler Mizzell
North Lincoln (4-3, 3-3 South Fork 2A)
• Daniel Carter
• Jack Carter
• Seth Whitley
• Kyle Kovalchuk
Newton-Conover (2-4, 2-4 South Fork 2A)
• Allan Shade, Offensive Player of the Year
• Xavion Coulter
• Ryan Walker
• Quincey Spain
• Zane Redmond
Bandys (1-5, 1-5 South Fork 2A)
• Maddox Spires
• Cole Howard
• Terick Bumgarner
• Dylan Thompson
Lincolnton (1-5, 1-5 South Fork 2A)
• Amontre Finger
• Bernard Wingate
• Andre Smith
• Connor Williams