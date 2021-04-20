Maiden puts league-high 9 players on All-South Fork 2A football

The South Fork 2A Conference announced its all-conference team for the 2020-21 football season on Sunday, with Maiden earning a league-high nine selections. East Lincoln and West Lincoln put eight players apiece on the all-conference squad including defensive player of the year Ben Cutter from East Lincoln and specialist of the year Mason Huitt from West Lincoln, while West Lincoln head coach Darren Ponder nabbed coach of the year honors.

Newton-Conover had five selections, led by offensive player of the year Allan Shade. As for the other three teams in the South Fork 2A — Bandys, Lincolnton and North Lincoln — they each placed four players on the all-conference squad.

Here’s a look at all of the players who were recognized as All-South Fork 2A selections (teams are listed in order of conference finish):

Maiden (6-1, 6-0 South Fork 2A; lost in first round of 2AA state playoffs)

• Daniel Harris

• Brennan James

• Cameron Day

• Amarion Craig

• Ethan Rhodes

• Dru McClough

• Aaron Lefevers