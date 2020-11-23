Maiden postpones 4 volleyball matches, cites health concerns

MAIDEN — Maiden High announced Monday morning that it has postponed four volleyball matches due to health concerns and the safety of the Blue Devils’ student-athletes. The first affected contest is tonight's road trip to Lake Norman Charter, while Tuesday's home match against North Lincoln is also off.

The Dec. 1 road match at East Lincoln has also been pushed back, as has the Dec. 3. road contest at Newton-Conover, which is currently scheduled to be played on Dec. 4.

According to an email from South Fork 2A Conference administrator Butch Parker, the matches will be rescheduled in accordance with North Carolina High School Athletic Association regulations, which permit teams to play more than two contests in a week.

Maiden is currently 2-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A play after winning the league title in 2019 with an overall record of 23-5 and a 13-1 conference mark.