Maiden playoff game set for 7 p.m. start
LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Maiden playoff game set for 7 p.m. start

Maiden playoff game starts at 7

Maiden High School will host Salisbury Friday night at 7 o'clock in the first round of the state football playoffs.

Athletic Director Cain Houser said the school will be selling tickets at the gate. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and tickets $8 each.

Lenoir-Rhyne soccer player honored

Lenoir-Rhyne midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo was honored as the 2021 SAC Men’s Soccer Elite 20 Award winner on Sunday, according to a release from the South Atlantic Conference.

This award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league's 20 team championship sports.

Lobo, a junior from Valencia, Spain, has a 3.944 grade point average while majoring in computer science and engineering physics, the release stated

LRU falls in soccer title game

In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, it was the No. 25 Wingate Bulldogs that emerged victorious, as they defeated the No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 1-0 to claim the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Spring Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship on Sunday, according to a release from the South Atlantic Conference.

Lenoir-Rhyne outshot the Wingate on the day, 13 to five, and the Bears put three shots on goal, compared to just two for the Bulldogs. After a scoreless first half, it was Wingate’s Nick Bennett that found the back of the net on a header in the 76th minute of play with an assist from Daniel Kuper.

